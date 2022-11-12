ANDERSON — Anderson's defense secured nine takeaways and scored a touchdown and a safety to earn its first win Saturday 19-12 over Manchester in the Bronze Ball game.
The Ravens' special teams unit blocked a 42-yard field goal attempt on the Spartans' first drive of the game and became a significant factor in the victory.
Anderson's offense struggled in the snow, failing to sustain drives, finishing the game 1-for-12 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.
Manchester quarterback Eric James completed a 36-yard pass to Lavar Lesure on the final play of the first quarter to lead the offense deep inside of Ravens’ territory. After flipping to the opposite side of the field, the Indianapolis native delivered a 10-yard TD pass to receiver Justin Abiagom, giving the Spartans a 6-0 lead.
Anderson punted seven times and gained 220 yards of field position, which gave interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner field advantage in the harsh conditions.
The Ravens punted and pinned the Spartans deep inside their own territory on the next drive. Eastern Hancock alum Cayden Sotelo then picked off James to give Anderson possession inside the red zone.
Anderson running back Travis Moon broke free on first down to set up a first-and-goal for the Ravens with a 16-yard run.
Gabe Lawler punched in a 1-yard run to score his first touchdown of the season and give the Ravens a 7-6 lead with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. The Eastern Hancock product finished with 104 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
On the Spartans' next possession, a botched snap on fourth down sent a loose football sailing over the punter’s head and rolled through the end zone slush. Manchester could not recover the football before it went out of play, which scored a safety for the Ravens and extended the lead to 9-6 with 8:32 left in the second quarter.
Two minutes later, on third-and-11 from the Spartans' 1-yard line, Anderson defensive back Jerry Addo-Boateng returned a interception 25 yards for a touchdown. The freshman from Sanford, Florida, led the Ravens with 49 tackles in eight games and gave Anderson its first double-digit lead of the 2022 season with a 16-6 advantage.
Manchester opened the second half with an extended 11-play drive, cutting the deficit to four points on a 1-yard TD run by David Smith. The Ravens' special teams unit responded again with a second blocked extra-point attempt to sustain a 16-12 lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Anderson stuffed Manchester on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line as the Ravens’ defensive front swarmed running back Jalen Love in the backfield.
In his final collegiate game, Montravion Staley caught three interceptions, including a goal line takeaway and consecutive picks on Manchester’s final two drives. The dual-sport athlete from Fort Wayne acknowledged winning the Bronze Ball game is the best memory during his football career.