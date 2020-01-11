ANDERSON – Anderson University hosted the Franklin Grizzlies in a basketball doubleheader Saturday afternoon, losing both hard-fought games.
The women cut into a Franklin lead late, but couldn’t catch up, losing to the Grizzlies 68-62 in a game in which AU missed its leading scorer Lexi Dellinger, who was out with an injury.
In the absence of their sophomore point guard, the Ravens turned the ball over 27 times. They shot the ball well but were unable to overcome the turnover deficit.
Sophomore Payton Moore led the way with 16 points, followed by Hanna Ault with 15. Junior Hannah Hawkins pulled in a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.
“I think we struggled to keep our turnovers under control,” Hawkins said. “We tried to not let their defensive pressure get to us. I think that’s what we will be focused on correcting moving forward.”
The men played from behind most of the way. They trailed by 12 at one point in the first half before battling back and cutting the lead to one at halftime. The Ravens were outmatched in the second half, losing 77-64.
The Ravens stayed afloat thanks to brilliant scoring streaks by Austin Lyons and Maurice Knight. Lyons scored 16 in the first half, including four 3-pointers.
“I’ve been in a shooting slump lately, so this was nice to get a few shots to fall,” Lyons said after the game. “My teammates gave me the confidence to shoot the ball, and I was able to get hot for a few minutes in the first half.”
Knight ended a slow start to the second half by the Ravens, scoring eight points in two minutes. He finished with 13 points. Malik Laffoon chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds.
The men fell to 4-2 in conference play, dropping them to second place. They will hit the road and face Rose-Hulman Wednesday evening. The women will host Rose-Hulman at 7:30 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
