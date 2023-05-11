KOKOMO – Rose-Hulman held off Anderson University on Thursday for a 4-3 victory in the opening round of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The fourth-seeded Fighting Engineers (22-19) scored all four of their runs in the first two innings.
Dalton Busboom doubled in two runs and scored himself on a groundout by Mason Rasmussen in the first, and Peter Rogers’ RBI single made it 4-0 in the second.
Justin Reed homered for the fifth-seeded Ravens’ first run in the top of the fourth, and Connor Gordon added another solo home run in the fifth.
Luke Renard’s RBI single plated the final run for Anderson (23-18) in the ninth. AU had the tying run at second base with one out, but a double play ended the game.
Gordon finished 2-for-4 to lead the Ravens’ eight-hit attack.
Landen Southern (6-4) pitched all eight innings for Anderson, scattering seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. All of Rose-Hulman’s runs were earned.
Michael Yager (3-2) got the win for the Engineers, surrendering seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 8 1/3 innings. He was charged with all of the Ravens’ runs.
Jonathan Oliger got the final two outs for his fifth save.
It was the first win for Rose-Hulman against Anderson this season. The Ravens swept a doubleheader in Terre Haute by scores of 11-4 and 9-5 on April 29.
Anderson faces Bluffton (22-17) in an elimination game Friday at 10 a.m. The third-seeded Beavers lost to No. 6 Manchester 11-3 in Thursday’s first round.
Bluffton was 2-1 against the Ravens during the regular season. The teams split a doubleheader at Bluffton on March 26 with the Beavers taking Game 1 10-9 and Anderson responding with a 19-3 rout in Game 2. Bluffton took the series with a 4-2 home victory March 28.