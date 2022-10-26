ANDERSON -- Anderson University men’s soccer team escaped with a 2-1 Senior Day victory over Earlham College at Fridley Field on Wednesday.
Earlham (3-12-1) squandered an early 5-on-3 counterattack with an offside penalty inside the box. Following a corner kick, Anderson junior Stephen Fite secured a tackle to suspend the Quakers’ scoring opportunity.
“Stephen has really grown over the past year,” Anderson coach Scott Fridley said. “We are able to use him on the inside and the outside. He is very dangerous on the corner, and we are excited about his growth.”
Twenty minutes into the battle, sophomore Usman Kamara found the loose ball off an Earlham defender and scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Ravens a 1-0 lead.
“I was just reading the play, how the ball was going and I knew that the defenders were not going to get to it, so I just ran behind them and scored,” Kamara said.
All summer, Kamara worked hard to increase his speed and dribbling skills. The Indianapolis native said his passing and defending skills are best displayed out on the pitch.
Fridley stated Kamara is dynamic, strong, fast and becomes a load for opponents. He credits the duo of Kamara and Reagan Frost with giving the Ravens (7-8-2) an opportunity to be successful.
Earlham goalie Tyler Smith later saved three shots on goal in a one-minute span, rising up to deflect one of three shot attempts from Frost over the crossbar. With 10 minutes left in the first half, Earlham missed a second scoring opportunity as a shot attempt from Nic Wilson sailed over the Ravens’ goal.
Two minutes later, Caleb Opoku delivered an assist as Fite recovered a rebound to score his fifth goal of the season and extend the Ravens’ lead. Fite noted his awareness has evolved the most during his collegiate career, and it brings the best out of himself and his teammates.
“Our coach tells us to cover that backside, and he put me on the wing to cover that role, so I just did as he told and I delivered,” Fite said.
Fridley said the message to the players at halftime was to manage the game. One of the goals he presented for the team was to get more players competing in the rotation to aid the future of the program.
With under five minutes left in regulation, Yorktown alum Braden Guinn drilled a strike from the top of the box to cut the Quakers' deficit in half. Earlham struggled to generate scoring opportunities, finishing the game with just three shots on goal.
Anderson survived the late surge and must rely on a Franklin College loss or tie against Transylvania to clinch a berth into the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
“The goal is to keep getting better. We want to execute, tune up the discipline a little better and make sure we keep moving forward,” Fridley said.