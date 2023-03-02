ANDERSON – The goal this season for the Anderson University men’s basketball team was an outright Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship.
After accomplishing that mission last week during the HCAC tournament, the Ravens are set to potentially go further this weekend in Alliance, Ohio.
Winners of the program’s first HCAC tournament title with a 73-55 victory over Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday, the Ravens (18-9) qualified for the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament and will face host Mount Union (25-2) Friday at 7:40 p.m.
The NCAA tournament is a realm the Ravens haven’t reached since 2010 when they advanced to the second round before losing with a solid record of 23-6.
For their second trip to the NCAA Division III big dance, the Ravens won’t have an easy path, facing the nation’s fourth-best program at home inside the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex’s Timken Gymnasium where the Purple Raiders are unbeaten this season.
However, AU head coach Carter Collins and his Ravens aren’t shooting to make their trip across the state line a one-and-done despite the notable odds stacked against them.
“It’s certainly not going to be an easy game, but I think if we play our best basketball, then I generally think we can compete with anybody in the country, but it’s going to take our best effort, our best focus,” Collins said. “Beating them at home is something nobody has been able to do all season long, and we’ll take our best shot at it.”
After missing out on an outright HCAC regular-season title following a 78-73 loss at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium against Manchester on Feb. 18, the Ravens were forced to settle for the label of co-champions.
AU shared the season title with Manchester, which marked the Ravens’ first regular-season HCAC championship since 2009-10.
However, as the HCAC tournament’s second seed, AU charged past the setback to defeat Hanover, 72-63, in the semifinal round and then reached the pinnacle against Rose-Hulman in the title game.
“I think that loss to Manchester in that last game of the regular season was really disappointing at the time, especially with the number of people out there supporting us. We really wanted to get it done for them. It was disappointing to not have that happen, but with that being said, I think, in terms of the conference tournament, it kind of worked out the best for us,” Collins said. “It kind of served as a wakeup call. We had a really, really strong week of practice from Monday through Thursday last week. I felt like we got better, and I felt like it kind of remotivated us to go out and get that conference championship.”
Their drive stems from chemistry, unselfishness, a short memory and a willingness to charge forward in the face of adversity.
Statistically, the Ravens are a threat to any team opposing them. In 27 games, AU is averaging 78.4 points scored, shooting a steady 48.3% from the field, allowing 73.4 points per game and converting 36.7% of their 3-pointers.
The most telling statistic conveys their philosophy – 13.8 assists per contest. During their HCAC tournament run, both finding the open man and an uptick in rebounding (36.5 per game) proved substantial.
“The biggest thing that we did well was rebounding. For us this year, rebounding has been one of the biggest variables where some games we can be really strong on the glass and other games we can have some really disappointing performances,” Collins said. “Honestly, in the second half against Manchester when we lost the regular-season game, that was probably the biggest reason why. They took it to us on the glass, which should not have happened.”
In their HCAC final win over Rose-Hulman, the Ravens won the rebounding battle 35-27, and against Hanover, they prevailed 38-28.
“We were focused on that. We ended up playing again against Hanover and Rose, who are statistically the two best rebounding teams in the conference, and we took it to both of those teams pretty handily in the rebounding department,” Collins said. “We outrebounded them pretty significantly, so if we can do that then we can be tough to beat because I have a lot of faith in our offense. Our defense has been kind of coming on strong and has gotten better every week.”
Offensively, sophomore Tate Ivanyo and junior Camden Smith have shined the brightest and particularly last week.
Ivanyo, a 6-foot-4 wing, was selected as the 2023 HCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player after averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. This year, he’s provided 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Smith, a 6-1 guard, was named to the All-HCAC Tournament team, averaging 19 points in the two-game span. Smith ranks second on the team in scoring behind Ivanyo this season at 14.9 points per game.
Both of their scoring leaders will be needed against Mount Union, which is making its fifth overall and third straight appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Purple Raiders earned their tournament bid by winning the Ohio Athletic Conference after defeating Marietta, 95-80. Mount Union has advanced into the round of 16 in three of its four previous NCAA Division III tournament appearances for a 6-3 record overall in tourney contests.
In 2021-22, the Purple Raiders fell in the NCAA’s opening round, 84-74, to Stevens, but this year, they showcase the 24th-best scoring offense in NCAA Division III at 83.7 points per game.
Their top-scorer is 6-6 junior forward Christian Parker, who is averaging 17.9 points and was named the OAC tournament’s Most Valuable Player and to the All-OAC Tournament Team.
“It’s not going to be an easy game,” Collins said. “They haven’t lost one single home game the entire season. Both of their losses were on the road, close losses against two other really, really good teams, so they’re as good as anybody in the country.
“Defensively, they are really strong. I think that it will be one of the more athletic teams we have played all season, if not, the most athletic team we’ve played all season. And offensively, they have a number of guys who can hurt you both inside and outside.”
The Ravens plan to do the same with eight players tallying 137 points or more, including five with more than 229 and two in both Smith and Ivanyo with 400-plus.
“It’s going to take our best effort. Rebounding, again, is going to be something really big. If Mount Union is able to handle us on the glass, that’s going to make it incredibly difficult for us to win,” Collins said. “I think, offensively, we have to be willing to work together, which has been a strength of our team all season, but it’s maybe going to be needed to be taken to another level. They have very, very strong individual defenders, and if we’re just trying to make plays individually, it’s probably not going to go our way very often.”
On the other side of their regional bracket, New York University and Lancaster Bible will compete at 5:10 p.m., with the winners from both games contending in the semifinal Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
Anderson University is 1-1 overall in NCAA Division III games in program history.
“We need to have 40 minutes of our best focus and our best effort to have a shot,” Collins said. “If we play well, like I said, I think we can compete with just about anybody in the country, but it certainly won’t be an easy one. It will take our best effort.”