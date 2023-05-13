KOKOMO – Former Pendleton Heights star Walker Stull struck out seven batters in five perfect innings of relief as Anderson University rallied for a 7-6 victory in 10 innings against Transylvania to reach the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball tournament final.
The fifth-seeded Ravens (26-18) trailed 6-0 when they came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Former Arabians star Rene Casas Jr. got the rally started when he reached on an error, allowing Griffin Wolf and Justin Reed to score. Luke Renard followed with an RBI single, and Tyler Smitherman drove in two more runs with a single to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Charlie Jones’ single to left-center field tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, and Smitherman won it with a walk-off single in the 10th.
The extra-inning rally started when Jones singled with one out. He advanced to second on a failed pick-off attempt and scored on Smitherman’s single to right field.
It was the third straight victory for AU in an elimination game. The Ravens beat Bluffton 8-5 and Rose-Hulman 6-3 on Friday to stay alive after a 4-3 loss against Rose-Hulman in the first round Thursday.
Bryce Dreher got the scoring started Saturday for the second-seeded Pioneers (24-19) with a two-run single in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the third.
Trent Youngblood’s RBI double pushed the lead to 4-0 to open a three-run sixth inning. Calvin Schubert added an RBI single before Stull (1-1) relieved and induced a sacrifice fly from Henry Mitchum before getting out of the inning.
Carter Knoblauch pitched the first two innings for Anderson, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Former Frankton star Evan Doan threw three innings of relief and was charged with five runs on nine hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Josh Furtado (1-2) took the loss despite not being charged with an earned run while surrendering three hits and striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.
Smitherman went 3-for-6 with three RBI for the Ravens, and Jones was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Wolf finished 2-for-5 with a run, and Grahm Reedy was 2-for-5 with two runs.
Youngblood led the Pioneers with a 3-for-5 performance with a run and an RBI. Schubert went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Dreher was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Mitcham also was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Anderson advanced to the championship round against top-seeded Franklin (32-10) at 4:55 p.m. The Ravens need a victory to force a winner-take-all game for the title Sunday.