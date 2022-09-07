ANDERSON — Tess Purdue’s 13th and final kill put the Anderson University women’s volleyball team in complete control during the fourth set Wednesday night.
The 5-foot-9 senior’s fourth point during the Ravens’ decisive 13-3 run signified more than the team’s third straight victory and home-opener triumph.
It personified the Ravens’ and Purdue’s resolve, as AU simply refused to lose inside O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Purdue proved one of the Ravens’ top attackers with a .312 hitting percentage, while the flock posted a team-wide .261 efficiency to upend visiting Olivet, 25-22, 25-10, 23-25, 25-9.
The win improved AU’s record to 3-1 overall after knocking off both Monmouth and Illinois College by margins of 3-0 last weekend at the Illinois College Invitational.
The Ravens’ home-opening 3-1 victory gave Purdue a chance to literally spread her wings after three years of adversity. As a senior out of West Jessamine in Lexington, Kentucky, Purdue suffered a knee injury that slowed her collegiate career.
Over the past three seasons at AU, she endured two more surgeries and faced various limitations despite playing through it all.
“I always think about everything I’ve been through with my injury — all the surgeries I’ve had and all the time I’ve had to sit. It really makes me want to work even harder to come back and play strong. It’s heartfelt to be able to be out here my senior year,” Purdue said. “I love to play volleyball. Sometimes people just give up on it, but I couldn’t do it. I love to play volleyball, and it’s what makes me happy.”
Purdue and the Ravens had plenty to smile about with some frustration in between.
Olivet tested the Ravens in the first set, going on a 7-0 run early to establish a 7-2 lead and force six ties and a pair of lead changes before AU broke a 22-all tie to win by three points.
In the second set, the Ravens showed their capabilities, winning wire-to-wire with a key 8-4 run and a 25-10 victory.
Both Purdue and senior Jimena Montano (11 kills, .474) ignited the attack with senior Ashlyn Transier (nine kills) and both juniors Sydney McClain (six kills) and Shaylen Perry (six kills) not far behind.
Olivet stole the third set after seven ties and five lead changes, scoring the final two points, including a questionable kill at the end, to a three-point deficit.
“When we’re on, we’re on, but that third set was a mental breakdown for us. We lost some focus there, being up two sets to zero. It was a good lesson for us,” AU head coach Tami Miller said. “The way they came back in the fourth set, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Much like the second set, the Ravens fired from all angles in the fourth with senior Erin Roach (15 digs), sophomore Lauren Dungan (11 digs) and McClain (13 digs) keeping rallies alive.
Junior Kate Todd (23 assists) and freshman Carmen Solaria (18 assists) powered the attacks, particularly in the fourth while AU built an 11-3 advantage with a 9-1 run.
“I’m a senior, and this is the best offense we’ve ever had. It’s very exciting, and we have awesome ball control this year. Good serve receive, so this is a lot more exciting for hitters, too, to put the ball away,” Purdue said. “There are no balls hitting the ground this year. It brings so much energy and motivation to really put the ball down.”
Sophomore Olivia Ricica hammered down the match-winning kill in the fourth to finish with five total to go with six digs and a hand in three key blocks. Her defense helped quiet Olivet’s attack, which tallied 34 kills compared to AU’s 51.
“In the second set, we came to life. We have to continue with the consistency because we saw some great swings out of Jimena Montano, obviously, and Tess Purdue. Those two seniors really did a great job tonight,” Miller said.
“We were obviously a little worried about their outside hitter and what she was going to do at 6-foot-plus. She did score her points, but if you can have as many hitters as we had hit over 200, that’s typically going to be a win for you. It was a total team effort for sure.”
Olivet’s Ellie Louiselle, who stands 6-3, led the Comets with 10 kills. Junior Morgan Dillon had nine kills, while senior Jill Arends recorded 16 digs. Senior Kennedy Blackburn logged 20 assists.
Louiselle and Dillon pushed the Comets to their 25-23 second-set win, but the Ravens transmuted their frustration once the fourth got underway, breaking a 2-all tie on seven consecutive points, beginning with a Perry kill.
“Even after this opening weekend, we said, ‘OK, the two matches we won, we won 3-0.’ Last year, we liked to go like we did tonight. We liked to play four sets or five and drag it out. So we thought we were onto something this weekend, so we’re a little disappointed we went four tonight, but it’s a win,” Miller said. “That’s that I told the kids. It’s a win no matter how you look at it, so we’re happy and off to a 3-1 start. That’s a good start for us.”
It can be better, though, Purdue echoed.
“It’s always a little nerve-racking the first home game, but I think we played really strong,” Purdue said. “We went to four, but we finished that fourth set really well. I was mad because I don’t like to lose. We definitely should have put that third one away, but we really came back in that fourth and showed them what we were made of.”