HANOVER -- The Anderson University volleyball team took down Sewanee and Kenyon on Saturday to go 3-0 in the HC Invite and finish as the only team with an undefeated record for the tournament.
Anderson (4-5) posted a 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against Sewanee (10-3). The Ravens then grinded out a 23-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 victory against Kenyon (3-9).
"(Saturday) was another team effort for the Lady Ravens," Anderson coach Tami Miller said. "We had a big win against a talented Sewanee team. We had a very balanced offense in the frontcourt and saw Shaylen Perry return to her offensive prowess. Newcomers Shelby Lasure, Trinity Benedict, Paige Ricica and Taylor Ridge all contributed great hitting numbers to our offense. The backcourt was controlled by Lauren Dungan's alert play and Shelby's speed.
"The second match against Kenyon was a bit more unpredictable. Their size proved to be a challenge for our attackers, but we were able to mix up shots and defend the court with some key blocks and a balanced attack. It was great to see a 3-0 weekend and win a five-set match."
The Ravens recorded a .148 hitting percentage against Sewanee while the Tigers finished with a .128 hitting percentage.
Lasure led the way with 14 kills, 21 digs and three aces. Perry added nine kills, three blocks and two aces on a .304 hitting percentage, and Ricica had 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces.
Bendedict finished with five kills and four blocks on a .364 hitting percentage. Ridge added six kills and four blocks. Carmen Soloria contributed 24 assists, 12 digs and two aces, Kate Todd added 22 assists and Peyton Bundy had eight kills.
The Ravens posted a .208 hitting percentage against Kenyon while the Owls turned in a .178 hitting percentage.
Perry had 13 kills on a .522 hitting percentage, and Ricica added 16 kills, 16 digs and four aces.
Lasure contributed 22 digs, 12 kills and three aces. Soloria finished with 26 assists and 13 digs. Dungan added 24 digs and two aces. Benedict had six kills on a .364 hitting percentage. Kennedy Wagaman had 17 assists. Kelsie Marker added six kills, and Todd dished out 13 assists.
Anderson travels to Olivet (7-4) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
BEREA, Ky. -- AU cruised past Berea 3-0, following a 90-minute weather delay. The delay resulted in the match being shortened to 71 minutes, 2 seconds of play.
Anderson (5-2-1) outshot Berea (3-4) by a 19-10 margin and held a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Blake Bobrow made three saves and kept a clean sheet in goal. Usman Kamara, Jordan Bossman and Josh Martinez scored goals for the Ravens. Stephen Fite, Brendan Hall and Daniel Karlen recorded assists.
Anderson travels to Olivet (0-2-3) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
WILMORE, Ky. -- Anhely Montes scored two unanswered goals as AU rallied past Asbury 2-1.
Asbury (0-3-1) found the scoreboard in the eighth minute. Following a long pass forward, Caroline Absher drove up the right side about 20 yards and in about another 10 yards. She sent a cross to Hannah Muncie, and Muncie finished the goal. Absher received the assist.
The Ravens (3-1-1) evened the score in the 27th minute as Montes scored off a corner-kick assist from Hannah Thompson. Montes broke the 1-1 tie in the 87th minute as she finished a through ball from Lillie Casey to score her second goal of the day.
Despite the loss, Asbury rolled to an 18-8 shot advantage and a 7-4 shot on goal advantage.
Adrienne Weyers recorded six saves in goal for the Ravens.
Anderson travels to Trine (2-1-4) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
ALMA, Mich. -- AU fell to No. 21 Alma by a score of 60-14. The Scots put together a 522-244 advantage in total offense.
Anderson (0-3) scored 14 points in the first quarter. Aidan Meek completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ted Lamson. As time expired in the first quarter, Meek completed an 83-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown pass to Deitric Johnson and Johnell Wortham. Johnson had a 5-yard reception on the play before completing the lateral to Wortham, who took the ball the remaining 78 yards for a touchdown.
Meek finished with 165 passing yards and the two scores. Wortham had 78 receiving yards, 90 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Lamson caught four passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Jahmier Grays had six catches for 72 yards, and Deitric Johnson finished with three catches for 30 yards.
Lucas Kleeman led the defense with 10 tackles, including one for a loss. Marcus Ellis added six tackles and an interception, Ebon Person had seven tackles and Jacob Simpson and Gus Walling had six tackles each.
Anderson opens the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season by traveling to Rose-Hulman (1-2) next week at 2 p.m.