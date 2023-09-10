ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's soccer team scored two goals in the final two minutes to top Adrian by a score of 2-1 during the Raven/Spartan Classic on Saturday at Fridley Field.
Adrian (0-2-1) took the lead with 3:27 remaining when C.J. Fritz recovered a loose ball in the box and scored a goal.
With 1:24 remaining, Usman Kamara headed a pass to Matthew Murray who made the pass to Dalton Grubbs. Grubbs fired the shot to tie the game at 1-1. Kamara and Murray both tallied assists.
In the final minute, Kamara crossed a pass to Brendan Hall. Hall fired a shot on goal that was saved, but Hall rebounded his own shot and scored with 47 seconds remaining.
Anderson (4-1) outshot Adrian 18-5 and held a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. Grubbs notched four shots and one shot on goal. Kamara tallied three shots and one shot on goal. Caleb Gonser and Hall each put both of their shots on frame. Stephen Fite contributed two shots. Samuel Maforikan and Jordan Bossman each registered a shot on goal. Josh Martinez, Daniel Karlen and Caleb Opoku added shots to round out Anderson's 18 shots. Josh Brown served 90 minutes in goal.
The Ravens battle Wabash (1-0-2) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Crawfordsville.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- Huntington University edged AU 1-0 at Fridley Field.
Sophie Shepherd provided a cross for Huntington (2-1-1). Following an Anderson deflection, Madeline Gile found the back of the net in the 68th minute.
The Foresters outshot the Ravens (1-1-1) by an 18-10 margin and held a 6-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson battles St. Mary's College (1-2) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Fridley Field.
FOOTBALL
GREENCASTLE -- DePauw earned a 68-19 victory against AU. The Tigers are receiving votes in the latest D3football.com poll.
DePauw held a 551-310 advantage in total offense.
Matthew Shams returned an interception 62 yards to score a touchdown for the Ravens (0-2). Johnell Wortham rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. The senior from St. Rose, Louisiana, averaged 9.3 yards per carry. Roosevelt Norfleet III threw for 140 yards and also ran in a touchdown. Julian Holguin tallied eight receptions and 93 yards, while Deitric Johnson provided five receptions and 50 yards. Jafet Cuenca scored an extra point.
Gavin Reners recorded nine tackles and a half sack. Montravion Staley put together eight tackles. Rickey Bell posted six tackles and two tackles for loss. Lucas Kleeman turned in six tackles and one tackle for loss. Ricardo Polk provided a tackle for a loss and a half sack. Jeremiah Leftdwrige recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and Aaron Bau broke up a pass.
Anderson challenges No. 23 Alma (2-0) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Alma, Michigan.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. LOUIS -- Webster (2-4) fought past Anderson (1-5) by a score of 25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 27-25. Hannibal-LaGrange (2-9) then earned a 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 win against the Ravens.
"It was a challenging day to say the least," Ravens coach Tami Miller said. "Playing without two key starters in Shaylen Perry and Lauren Dungan proved tough but was also a great learning opportunity for a lot of our freshmen. Regardless of who was on the court, we have to have better ball control.
"We also have to put up more positive stats in the offensive category as well. Peyton Bundy and Paige Ricica both played well both offensively and in the backcourt."
Anderson recorded an .081 hitting percentage in the first match while Webster finished with an .069 hitting percentage.
Olivia Ricica led the Ravens 14 Kills and a .355 hitting percentage. Shelby Lasure had 20 digs and 10 kills. Bundy added 21 digs and eight kills.
Carmen Soloria finised with 15 digs, 14 assists and two aces. Kate Todd had 19 assists and two aces, and Paige Ricica added two aces.
Hannibal-LaGrange posted a .116 hitting percentage while Anderson recorded a .056 hitting percentage in the second match.
Carly Harpold had five blocks for the Ravens. Bundy added seven kills on a .273 hitting percentage with 13 digs. Paige Ricica finished with six kills and a .267 hitting percentage with three blocks.
Soloria had 11 digs, 13 assists and two aces, Lasure added seven kills and Taylor Ridge finished with three blocks.
Anderson battles next weekend in the HC Invite. The Ravens face off with Berea on Friday at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Ravens battle Sewanee at 10 a.m. and then take on Kenyon at 2 p.m.