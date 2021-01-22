Ronny Williams scored a game-high 27 points, and the Anderson University men’s basketball team scored a 93-89 road victory Friday against Manchester.
Williams, a senior guard and member of Liberty Christian’s Class 1A state championship team, is averaging 23.7 points after three games in this delayed season. He shot 8-of-13 from the floor against the Spartans and was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds and seven assists in a tour de force performance.
Four other players scored in double figures for the Ravens (2-1), who are playing only a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule this year. Jordan Gadis added 14 points, and Francis Uzorh had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Cade Gentry and Gavin Dowling finished with 11 points each, with Dowling adding five rebounds and Gentry recording four boards and two assists.
Manchester (2-2, 1-2 HCAC) was led by Cortiz Buckner with 19 points. Hunter Perlich added 18 points off the bench, Jackson Jannsen had 16 points and C.J. Hampton and Brandon Christlieb finished with 14 points each. Former Lapel star Carson Huber had two points in six minutes for the Spartans.
Anderson won the rebounding battle 40-24 and shot 55.2% (32-of-58) from the floor. The Ravens were 20-of-26 (76.9%) at the free-throw line and 9-of-19 (47.4%) from 3-point range. Gadis was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, Williams was 2-of-4 and Gentry was 2-of-5.
Manchester shot 47.4% (27-of-57) overall and was 22-of-30 (73.3%) at the free-throw line and 13-of-30 (43.3%) from long range.
Anderson hosts the Spartans at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on Saturday at 1 p.m., but fans are still barred from HCAC events until at least Feb. 15.
MANCHESTER 63, ANDERSON 55
Lexi Dellinger scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Ravens to record their first victory of the season at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Dellinger was 11-of-21 from the floor and 2-of-3 at the free-throw line, but former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins was the only other player in double figures for Anderson (0-3). Hawkins finished with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added five boards, two steals and six blocked shots before fouling out.
Macy Miller led Manchester (1-8, 1-2 HCAC) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Tiara Jackson added 16 points and two blocks. Former Shenandoah star Hillery Shepherd had four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes for the Spartans, and former Anderson Prep star Madison Stamm added two points in 10 minutes.
Anderson shot 40.4% (23-of-57) from the field and was 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the free-throw line and 4-of-17 (23.5%) from the 3-point arc. Manchester shot 44% (22-of-50) overall, 18-of-30 (60%) from the charity stripe and 1-of-9 (11.1%) from long range. The Spartans won the rebounding battle 38-29.
The Ravens visit the Spartans on Saturday at 2 p.m.
