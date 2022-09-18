ANDERSON – Alma senior receiver Devon Frenchko established a synergistic connection with freshman quarterback Carter St. John early Saturday evening, scoring twice in a 45-7 victory against Anderson University at Macholtz Stadium.
On the first drive, Alma running back Eddie Williams broke free from a tackle in the backfield. He then raced 77 yards downfield and broke a second tackle at the 20-yard line to score a phenomenal first touchdown for Alma.
St. John drove the Scots down the field on the next drive, delivering a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nathan Gorlaski to give the Scots a 14-0 lead. The freshman in the shotgun darted a 33-yard TD pass to Frenchko on the following possession to post a 21-0 advantage less than nine minutes into the game.
Alma coach Jason Couch gave credit to the poise and moxie demonstrated by the young quarterback. His offensive scheme succeeds when the defense is unbalanced, which was apparent by the illegal participation penalty given to Anderson in the second quarter.
“I think what it does -- it creates and establishes a tempo,” Couch said. “With our quick tempo that we try to run, that can make it difficult for a defense, especially when you get things clicking.”
After two scoreless games, the Ravens went all-out to put points on the board in front of the home crowd. Anderson missed its first opportunity to score as quarterback Nathan Clayton’s pass on fourth-and-goal was dropped in the end zone.
Clayton finished the game 24-for-45 with 297 passing yards and four interceptions. Two of those picks were gifts to Alma senior Drew Humm, playing on his 22nd birthday.
“Drew has experience and moved over to corner,” Couch said. “Hey, what better birthday gift than to have two picks.”
With 31 seconds left in the first half, the Scots speedster, Frenchko, set up his route in the end zone and caught his second touchdown of the game on an 11-yard reception from Trent Devereaux.
Late in the third quarter, Clayton threw a 30-yard pass to receiver Tazz Garrett, who advanced the ball deep into Alma territory. Garrett led the Ravens with 12 receptions for 119 yards.
On fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, freshman running back Travis Moon forced his way into the end zone. Without falling to the turf, the Atlanta-native scored the first touchdown of the season for the Ravens.
“I’m just really happy to be a part of the program,” Moon said. “I know we are young and got a lot to prove, so I’m just ready to show the world we can do something.”
Moon gave all his glory to God in finding the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career. He mentioned he wanted to focus in the weight room so he could stay downhill consistently in goal-to-go situations.
“If we run a cleaner game, we can be a pretty darn good football team,” Couch said. “We oughta do that next week when he go home for homecoming.”