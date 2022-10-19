ANDERSON — The Anderson University women’s soccer team shut out Manchester 5-0 on Wednesday for AU Appreciation Day.
The Ravens (8-4-2) earned their eighth win in the final regular-season home game at Fridley Field.
After 30 minutes of scoreless action, freshman Kira Dashewich connected with sophomore Lauren Brown inside the box to give the Ravens a 1-0 advantage. The Ravens’ leading scorer with six goals said she wanted to make sure the team had momentum from the opening whistle to continue to score more goals.
“Getting that first goal was huge. It gave us the rhythm that we needed in the first half,” Anderson coach Jennifer Myhre said.
In the 36th minute, freshman Emily Wilusz broke through the Spartans’ defense with a variety of isolation dribbling moves and drilled an unassisted goal through the back of the net to extend the Ravens’ lead to 2-0.
“Emily is really strong and makes straight checks for us,” Myhre said. “She is a great spark for us whether she gets the start or comes off the bench.”
By halftime, Anderson outshot Manchester 16-0 and controlled the time of possession for over 32 minutes. The Spartans (2-12-1) attacked inside the top third of the pitch for just a mere four seconds during the first half.
“Our defense just played really well, and we were able to control the game by 1-2 touch passes.” Brown said. “We worked well communicating and connecting to our centers, then to our wings and ultimately the back of the net.”
Former Pendleton Heights star Taylor Fort extended the lead to 3-0 just eight minutes into the second half with a strike from 15 yards out. In the 62nd minute, the senior delivered an assist to her roommate, Taylor Baker, who scored to extend the Ravens’ lead to 4-0.
“I was just trying to take my defender on and find the right play,” Fort said. “Then I just blacked out when I was able to score a goal.”
The former Arabian admitted she has always been more of a distributor and floor general than a typical scorer. Fort leads the Ravens with nine assists this season and has scored five goals.
“Taylor reads the ball well, feels for those tight spaces to get in and is dynamic on both sides of the ball,” Myhre said.
The reserves were able to check in for the final 22 minutes of the victory. Following a handball penalty against Manchester forward Layla Huneck given inside the box, defender Kylie Roberts scored a fifth goal for the Ravens on a free kick in the 75th minute.
“Our team is strong as a whole when defending,” Myhre said. “We pride ourselves to work hard on the backside of the ball.”
The Ravens have defeated the Spartans in seven straight matches since 2015. Manchester failed to secure a victory on the road this season, finishing with an 0-7-1 record as the visitors.
Anderson will travel to Cincinnati on Saturday for a road Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference battle against Mount St. Joseph.