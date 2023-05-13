KOKOMO – Tyler Smitherman’s two-run single broke an eighth-inning tie, and the Anderson University baseball team beat Rose-Hulman 6-3 on Friday to stay alive in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
It was the second win of the day for the Ravens at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Fifth-seeded Anderson beat third-seeded Bluffton 8-5 in a morning elimination game.
C.J. Williams (5-0) went the distance to get the win in the nightcap, striking out four and walking one while surrendering 11 hits.
The fourth-seeded Fighting Engineers (23-21) got the scoring started with RBI doubles by Andy Krajecki and Mason Rasmussen in the bottom of the first inning.
Justin Reed homered for Anderson’s first run in the top of the second, and Luke Renard scored on an error in the third to tie the game at 2-2.
Rasmussen put Rose-Hulman back in front with an RBI single in the sixth, and Griffin Wolf scored on another Engineers’ error to again knot the game at 3-3 in the seventh.
Connor Gordon was hit by a pitch to start the Ravens’ eighth-inning rally. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Charlie Jones reached on an error to put runners on second and third ahead of Smitherman’s single.
Trey Dorton added an RBI single with one out for the final margin of victory.
Smitherman and Reed each finished 2-for-5 to lead a seven-hit AU attack.
Paul Durell (0-1) took the loss for Rose-Hulman despite surrendering just two earned runs in seven innings. He scattered five hits, struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Carter Knoblauch (4-3) got the win with three innings of one-hit relief as the Ravens rallied past Bluffton to start the day.
Justin Maurer’s sacrifice fly gave the Beavers (22-18) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Reed scored on a groundout by Dorton to tie the game in the bottom of the second, but Kenny Schneider’s three-run double put Bluffton back in front 4-1 in the third.
Dorton singled up the middle to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fourth, but Nick Diana singled up the middle to restore the Beavers’ three-run advantage in the sixth.
Anderson’s comeback started in the seventh when Renard smacked an RBI triple and scored on a balk.
Jones scored to the tie the game on a fielder’s choice by Reed in the eighth, and Dorton’s RBI single put the Ravens in front 6-5.
Rene Casas Jr. tripled to make it 7-5, and Renard added the final run with a single.
Dorton finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Jones was 3-for-4 with two runs. Reed finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Renard was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Justin Schassburger started on the mound for AU and surrendered five earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
Nathan Young (2-1) was charged with four runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning and took the loss for Bluffton.
Anderson (25-18) will face second-seeded Transylvania (24-19) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the championship round against top-seeded Franklin (32-10) at 4:30 p.m.
If the Ravens win both games Saturday, they would force a winner-take-all championship game Sunday at noon.
Franklin beat Transylvania 7-3 on Friday in the winner’s bracket final.
Anderson split a doubleheader with Transylvania on May 6 at Don Brandon Field, losing the first game 13-3 and bouncing back with a 13-10 win in the nightcap.
Franklin swept a doubleheader at Don Brandon Field on April 8 by scores of 11-3 and 13-2.