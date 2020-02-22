ANDERSON -- The Anderson University basketball teams swept Mount St. Joseph in a doubleheader Saturday. With the wins, both the men’s and women’s teams will advance to the conference tournament.
The women entered the game fighting to keep their season alive. Prior to tipoff, the Ravens and the Lions were two of the six teams fighting for the final three Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference playoff spots. The loser would be eliminated from tournament consideration, with the winner not only advancing but hosting a playoff game.
AU trailed by three at the end of the first quarter but was able to ride the hot shooting of sophomores Lexi Dellinger and Payton Moore to secure a 53-49 win and the fourth seed in the HCAC.
Dellinger led the game in scoring with 23 points to go along with six rebounds. Moore recorded her third straight double-double, tallying 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Ravens went from shooting just 30 percent in the first half to 55 percent in the second half.
“Coach told us before the game to have no regrets and leave it all out on the floor,” Dellinger said. “We never gave in and kept fighting even when things weren’t going our way. I can’t explain how it feels to be in the playoffs. It is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’m overwhelmed and so excited to experience this with my team.”
The men’s team came into Saturday’s game with its playoff spot locked up but with hopes of improving its standing. The Ravens led for most of the game and were able to hold off a late push from the Lions to earn an 82-78 victory.
“Mount St. Joseph is a much improved team from the first time we played them,” head coach Owen Handy said. “That is no surprise because Coach Carrigan is such a good coach, and they have a good group of talented young players. We got off to a slow start today. We didn’t compete hard at the defensive end of the floor and got behind the tempo that we like to play with. We cleaned that up over the middle 20 minutes of the game and overcame some defensive mistakes to pull off the win.”
Frankton alumnus Maurice Knight led the way offensively with 27 points. Senior guard Malik Laffoon added 23 points in the final home game of his collegiate career.
“It was definitely bittersweet to be playing in my last home game,” Laffoon said. “I really wanted to put on a show for the home crowd, as well as my friends and family. My family lives in Michigan and don’t get to see me play too often, so I really wanted to play hard for them.”
At halftime of the men's game, Alexandria senior Rylan Metz hit a half-court shot to win one year of free tuition at AU. Metz, a three-sport star for the Tigers, will play baseball for the Ravens next year.
The women will host Bluffton on Tuesday to kick off the HCAC tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium. The men will hit the road to face either Bluffton, Rose-Hulman or Hanover in the first round of the tournament.
