ANDERSON -- The Anderson University athletics department has selected Justin Reed as its Outstanding Senior Male Athlete and former Pendleton Heights star Taylor Fort as its Outstanding Female Athlete for the 2022-23 school year.
Reed has competed in baseball for four years with the Ravens. Fort has spent the last three seasons with the women's soccer team after transferring in her sophomore year.
Reed is a two-time all-region recipient, garnering American Baseball Coaches Association Second-Team All-Region honors and D3baseball.com Third-Team All-Region honors in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He has also earned first-team all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors as a sophomore and second-team all-HCAC recognition as a junior. During his senior season, Reed has twice been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week and was also tabbed the HCAC Hitter of the Week.
Reed currently holds a .368 batting average, a .428 on-base percentage and a .618 slugging percentage. Among HCAC leaders, Reed is tied for first in doubles and 10th in slugging percentage.
Reed holds the Anderson career doubles record with 55. He has tallied seven triples, 13 homers, 47 stolen bases, 127 RBI and 125 runs. Reed holds a .426 career on-base percentage and a .567 career slugging percentage. He is also tied for 10th in school history with 21 career hit by pitches.
In the classroom, Reed developed subsystems on a Basic Utility Vehicle, which will be sent to Uganda to help people with transport, machinery and electrical needs. He is also an active supporter at Anderson Athletics home events. Reed is graduating with a mechanical engineering degree.
Fort garnered United Soccer Coaches Second-Team All-Region honors and USC Second-Team Scholar All-Region honors during her senior year. She received second-team All-HCAC honors during her sophomore year and followed up with first-team All-HCAC honors as a junior and senior. Fort was also named to the HCAC All-Tournament Team as a senior.
As a senior, Fort notched six goals and 11 assists for 23 points. She dished out three assists against Defiance on Oct. 12, 2022, becoming the fourth player in program history to tally three assists in a game. Anderson tied for third in the HCAC standings and secured the No. 3 seed in the HCAC Tournament. Fort closed the season with 0.61 assists per match, ranking 12th in the nation. Among HCAC leaders, Fort ranked first in assists per match, second in points per match (1.28) and tied for ninth in goals. Fort's single-season assist average ranks second in school history and also tied for second in program history for assists in the season.
During her career, Fort totaled 15 goals, 21 assists, 51 points, 62 shots on goal and 116 shots. Fort turned in career averages of 0.35 goals, 0.49 assists and 1.19 points. Among Anderson career leaders, Fort ranks first in assists per match, third in points per match, tied for fifth in assists, 10th in points, third in shots on goal per match (1.44) and third in shots on goal.
Fort earned academic All-HCAC honors in both years she was eligible. She was selected as the Anderson University School of Nursing class representative. She holds a 3.74 cumulative GPA and is graduating with a nursing degree.