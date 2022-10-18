ANDERSON -- Anderson University announced in a press release Tuesday that Steve Rock will not continue as the school's head football coach.
Defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Rock was hired as the Ravens' 14th head coach in December 2017. Anderson is 7-31 overall in his five seasons and 5-25 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Ravens (0-6, 0-3) travel to Defiance (0-6, 0-3) on Saturday.
Anderson has surrendered 49.3 points and 508.2 yards per game this season while scoring just 5.2 points and compiling 182.5 yards per game.
The Yellow Jackets are scoring 21.7 points per outing but are allowing 48.2 points and 448.8 yards per game.
The Ravens have home games remaining against Hanover (Oct. 29) and Manchester (Nov. 12) with a road trip to Bluffton (Nov. 5) sandwiched in between.