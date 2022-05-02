TERRE HAUTE -- Rose-Hulman put together a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep against the Anderson University softball team on Sunday.
The Fightin' Engineers (18-14, 5-11 HCAC) secured a 5-3 win in Game 1 and a 6-3 victory in Game 2.
Molly Buck had an RBI double for the Ravens (7-27, 3-13) in Game 1, and Alysa Marcin added a triple.
Kyleigh Lowry twice reached on walks and stole a base, and Ariel Lee was 2-for-4.
Kaitlyn Hawkins pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Lexi Rankin belted a two-run double in Game 2 for AU, and Lee had a single and RBI.
Makayla Durick pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk with one strikeout.