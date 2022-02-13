LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight scored a team-high 19 points Saturday, but the Anderson University men's basketball team couldn't overcome a cold second half in a 71-59 loss against Transylvania.
It was the second straight road loss for the Ravens (15-8, 10-6 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference), who had won five of their last six games entering this week.
"After a great week last week, we had a tough week this week," AU coach Owen Handy said. "I'm not really sure what to chalk that up to, but we'll watch the tape and see what there is to learn."
Things got off to a good start Saturday, with Anderson leading by as many as eight points in the first half and taking a 28-24 lead into intermission.
But the Pioneers (13-8, 8-6) took their first lead at 35-34 on a 3-pointer with 16:53 remaining and never trailed again.
Transylvania scored 25 points off 20 Raven turnovers and dominated the boards 42-30. The Pioneers also shared the ball exceptionally well, recording 17 assists on 25 field goals while turning the ball over 10 times.
"Minus 10 on turnovers and minus 12 on the glass, leading to 18 more offensive possessions," Handy said, "that's a really tough gap to overcome."
The takeaways and rebounds helped Transylvania overcome 39.1% shooting (25-of-64) from the floor.
Anderson shot 45.1% (23-of-51) overall but was 3-of-14 from 3-point range and 10-of-15 at the free-throw line.
Tate Ivanyo joined Knight in double figures with 10 points, adding four rebounds and a steal. Knight had five boards and two blocked shots, and Francis Uzorh just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Hunter Penn led the Pioneers with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Zach Larimore added 17 points and three blocks.
Transylvania was 5-of-14 beyond the 3-point arc and 16-of-26 at the charity stripe.
The Ravens host Rose-Hulman (12-9, 8-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for senior night. Knight, former Lapel star Austin Lyons, Phil Bessick, Dalton DuBois and Francis Uzorh will be honored.
"It's a short turnaround with one practice Monday and then a home game with Rose-Hulman," Handy said. "We nicked them at their place, so I'm sure they'll be ready to go."
