HANOVER -- Jade Shipley scored a career-high 36 points Sunday, and the Anderson University women's basketball team rallied for an 88-80 victory against third-seeded Hanover to reach the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals for the second straight year.
Shipley was 11-of-20 from the floor and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line while shooting 4-of-9 beyond the 3-point arc in her career effort.
The sixth-seeded Ravens (11-14, 7-10 HCAC) also got 23 points and 13 rebounds from Lexi Dellinger and 11 points from Cassie Pallett while again playing without center Payton Moore -- who averages 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor added seven points and 10 boards for Anderson, which shot 26-of-29 from the free-throw line.
"This is absolutely an incredible team win," AU coach Jon Gin said. "Everyone deserves so much credit. Every player starred in their roles from the floor to the bench. The bench brought incredible energy all night long, and our team fed off of it."
The Ravens needed that kind of performance to come back from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Hanover (13-10, 10-7) entered the final period with a 67-60 advantage and led 75-68 after a layup by Lanette Blume with 4:22 to play.
Dellinger ignited the rally with a 3-pointer at the 3:39 mark and cut the deficit to 75-73 on a layup with 2:19 to play.
Shipley tied the game with a pair of free throws with 2:01 to go before Katherine Benter put the Panthers back in front 76-75 with a free throw at the 1:46 mark.
That was Hanover's final lead.
Taylor put the Ravens in front with a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining, and Dellinger's layup broke a tie for an 80-78 lead with 53 seconds left.
Pallett and Dellinger each made a pair of free throws on the next two possessions, and Anderson led 84-78 with 26 seconds to play.
Former Frankton star Addie Gardner hit a pair of free throws for the Panthers with 23 seconds remaining, but Shipley made four straight free throws to close out the game.
"I can't say enough about the way Jade performed," Gin said. "She locked down the best player all game, got in the paint on offense and knocked down huge shots for us. She was incredibly locked in, and she wouldn't let us lose."
The Ravens shot 44.3% (27-of-61) overall and were 8-of-21 from 3-point range.
Grace Bezold led Hanover with 18 points and added seven rebounds. Benter had 16 points and eight boards for the Panthers, and Liz Tynan and Taylor Heath each finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Gardner had nine points, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench for Hanover.
The Panthers shot 40% (32-of-80) from the floor, 3-of-13 from 3-point range and 13-of-22 at the foul line.
Anderson avenged a 77-57 loss at Hanover on Feb. 2 and will face second-seeded Bluffton (19-6) in the semifinals Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
