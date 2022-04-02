ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's lacrosse team welcomed Trine to Macholtz Stadium for a non-conference matchup Saturday which saw the Thunder secure a 13-3 victory.
Although the Ravens were held scoreless on the offensive side during the first half, the defense put up a tough fight to limit the Thunder's goals. At the end of the first half, Trine (6-1) held a 6-0 advantage.
Coming out of halftime, Johnathan Havener put up back-to-back goals to get the Ravens on the board and break the scoreless streak. Entering the fourth quarter, the Thunder led the Ravens 10-2. Anderson (5-4) tacked on one more goal in the fourth by Josh Rhodes, who was assisted by Cole Whatley. The Thunder closed out the game with three goals in a row.
Anderson finished with 20 shots, nine on goal, while Trine had 53 shots, 30 on goal
Trine held a 37-28 advantage in ground balls.
Trine cleared 15-of-19 (78.9%) while Anderson finished 16-of-24 (66.7%)clears.
Havener finished with two goals on seven shots with two ground balls. Rhodes had one goal on four shots with one ground ball.
Eric Fisher saved 16 of 29 (55.2%) shots on goal.
Mason Bratcher had one save. Whatley had one assist on three shots with one ground ball and two caused turnovers.
Justin Bemis finished with six ground balls and two caused turnovers. Kenny Bentley had four ground balls.
Anderson will hit the road April 9 to take on Hanover (4-4) in a non-conference battle. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.