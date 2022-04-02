The Anderson University men's lacrosse team welcomed Trine University to Macholtz Stadium for a non-conference matchup on Saturday which saw the Thunder secure a 13-3 victory over the Ravens.
Although the Ravens were held scoreless on the offensive side during the first half of play, the defense put up a tough fight to limit the Thunder's goals. At the end of the first half, Trine (6-1) held a 6-0 advantage over the Ravens as the teams went into the locker room.
Coming out of halftime, Johnathan Havener put up back-to-back goals to get the Ravens on the board and break the scoreless streak. Entering the fourth quarter, the Thunder led the Ravens 10-2. Anderson (5-4) tacked on one more goal in the fourth by Josh Rhodes who was assisted by Cole Whatley. The Thunder closed out the game with three goals in a row to defeat Anderson 13-3.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
Anderson finished with 20 shots, 9 on goal, while Trine had 53 shots, 30 on goal
Trine held a 37-to-28 advantage in ground balls.
Trine cleared 15-of-19 (78.9 percent) while Anderson finished 16-of-24 (66.7 percent) clears.
Johnathan Havener – 2 goals, 7 shots, 2 ground balls
Josh Rhodes – 1 goal, 4 shots, 1 ground ball
Eric Fisher – Saved 16-of-29 (55.2 percent) shots
Mason Bratcher – 1 team save
Cole Whatley – 1 assist, 3 shots, 1 ground ball, 2 caused turnovers.
Justin Bemis – 6 ground balls, 2 caused turnovers
Kenny Bentley – 4 ground balls
UP NEXT
Anderson will hit the road on Saturday to Hanover to take on the Hanover College Panthers (4-4) in a non-conference battle. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.