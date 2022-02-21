LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Zach Larimore scored the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds remaining Sunday night, and the Anderson University men's basketball team missed several chances to tie or regain the lead in a 66-65 decision at Transylvania.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight was fouled after rebounding his own missed jumper with three seconds remaining, but he couldn't make either free-throw attempt.
Camden Smith pulled down the offensive rebound for the Ravens (16-9, 11-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference), but Anderson couldn't get off another shot before the buzzer sounded.
Transylvania (16-8, 10-6) advanced to the semifinals of an HCAC tournament that was expanded to eight teams for the second year in a row.
"I am really proud of the resiliency we played with (on Sunday)," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We executed our scout in the first half at both ends and got the shots we wanted, but they didn't fall. We had the toughness to keep defending and rebounding, came out of the halftime break and those same shots started dropping."
Knight finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in his final game for Anderson. Tate Ivanyo also scored 22 points and pulled down six rebounds with an assist, three steals and a blocked shot for the Ravens.
Smith added 10 points off the bench.
Anderson led 65-59 after a pair of free throws from Fred Shropshire with 1:04 remaining.
The Pioneers began to claw back with a pair of free throws from Zach Stahlman with 57 seconds left and pulled within one point on a 3-pointer by Colby Napier at the 44-second mark.
Francis Uzorh and Knight couldn't convert for the Ravens before Smith went to the free-throw line with 22 seconds remaining. He missed both charity shots, setting up Larimore's game winner.
"Unfortunately, we made one too many mistakes under a minute," Handy said, "and Transylvania made a couple of really big shots."
Fourth-seeded Transylvania led 29-24 at halftime, but fifth-seeded Anderson tied the game at 33 on a 3-pointer by Ivanyo less than three minutes into the second half.
The Ravens took a 36-35 lead on another 3-pointer by Ivanyo with 15:51 to play, but Napier answered with a trifecta for the hosts 21 seconds later.
The Pioneers extended their lead to 44-36 on a jumper by Simon Smith with 12:52 left before Anderson rallied.
After a couple of ties and lead changes, Knight put the Ravens back in front 59-57 on a jumper with 4:23 left.
Ivanyo added a jumper to extend the lead, and Anderson held a 63-57 advantage after a layup by Knight with 1:51 left.
Stahlman scored to cut the deficit to four points before Shropshire's free throws set up the finishing sequence.
Larimore led the Pioneers with 18 points, Hunter Penn added 12 points and Matthew Teague finished with 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Transylvania shot 44.4% (24-of-54) overall, 3-of-14 from 3-point range and 15-of-20 at the free-throw line.
The Ravens shot 36.7% (22-of-60) from the floor, 8-of-21 beyond the arc and 13-of-20 at the foul line.
"I do not have enough superlatives for the six seniors who will move on from our program," Handy said. "I am tremendously grateful for the commitment and dedication that Phil (Bessick), Dalton (DuBois), Tommy (Fordonski), Maurice, (former Lapel star) Austin (Lyons) and Frank (Uzorh) have represented."
Uzorh finished with six rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots in his final game. Bessick had one rebound in just two minutes off the bench, and DuBois, Fordonski and Lyons did not play in the game.
