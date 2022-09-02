ANGOLA -- The Anderson University football team fell to Trine 38-0 on Thursday night.
Anderson (0-1) picked off three passes as Cayden Sotelo, Lazarus Davis Jr. and Jacob Holifield each recorded interceptions.
Aidan Roach led the Ravens with nine tackles. Collin McCaffrey notched eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for losses and one sack. Ebon Person contributed two quarterback hurries and 1.5 tackles for loss. Dajon Hare produced six tackles while Isaac Jzar tallied five tackles. Gavin Reners also recorded a sack.
Trine (1-0) held a 416 yards of total offense while holding the Ravens to 57 yards.