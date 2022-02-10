DEFIANCE, Ohio -- Francis Uzorh blocked three shots to set a new program record in the NCAA Div. III era and recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday, but the Anderson University men's basketball team fell 67-55 at Defiance.
"I thought we played hard (Wednesday). We just didn't play well," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We executed most of what we wanted to accomplish in our game plan but made enough general basketball mistakes that we couldn't overcome."
The Yellow Jackets (9-10, 7-5 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) hit back-to-back 3s for a 14-12 lead with 12:08 remaining in the first half and never trailed again.
The lead grew to 35-26 at the half, but Anderson (15-7, 10-5) rallied after intermission.
Fred Shropshire scored with 9:34 left to cut the deficit to 48-46, but the Ravens never could pull even.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led Anderson with 15 points while adding nine rebounds and three assists. Tate Ivanyo also finished in double figures with 11 points and three steals.
The Ravens shot 44.9% (22-of-49) from the field but were just 1-of-10 from 3-point range and 10-of-15 at the free-throw line.
"A lot of (our mistakes) had to do with Defiance," Handy said. "They did a good job of putting pressure on us and making us less comfortable at the offensive end."
Tyler Andrew led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Marell Jordan added 13 points and seven boards.
Defiance's bench outscored Anderson 18-3, led by nine points and five rebounds from Jerome Johnson.
The Yellow Jackets shot 43.1% (25-of-58) overall and was 7-of-13 beyond the arc and 10-of-14 at the charity stripe.
Anderson travels to Transylvania (12-8, 7-6) on Saturday at 5 p.m.
"It'll be a quick turnaround and a trip to Transylvania on Saturday," Handy said. "Despite the loss, I remain confident in our group and I'm excited to prepare for another big test on the road."
