ANDERSON -- Wabash College earned a 5-1 win against the Anderson University men's soccer team Wednesday on Fridley Field.
Jose Escalante found the back of the net to put the Little Giants (5-2) on the board in the seventh minute. Alexis Delgado and Bruno Zamora each dished out assists.
Three minutes later, Austin Hughes scored to put Wabash ahead 2-0.
Wabash went ahead 3-0 in the 19th minute as a result of an own goal. Anderson (0-3-2) cut the lead to 3-1 in the 34th minute as a result of another own goal.
Caleb Castano netted a goal in the 58th minute, assisted by Zamora. Cameron McIntosh produced a goal in the 75th minute to go ahead 5-1.
Stephen Fite tallied four shots and one shot on goal. Usman Kamara provided three shots and two shots on goal. Regan Frost and Andrew Reis each put their only shot on frame. Jordan Bossman and Dalton Grubbs each added a shot to round out Anderson's 11 shots.
Danny Moro-Medina came in to relieve as goalkeeper for the final 71:34 and saved three of the five shots he faced. Jaxon Gillig also recorded a team save.
Wabash outshot Anderson 17-11 and held an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.
The Ravens host Olivet College (0-4-1) during Community/ASC Camp Day on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fridley Field.