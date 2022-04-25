Baseball seniors

Anderson seniors Kasey Henderson (19), Jason Hall-Manley (7), Brady Reed (44), Zach Wagner (14), T.J. Price (2), Stephen Vickery (8), Tyler Young (5) and Chandler Wise (25) are honored during a doubleheader Sunday against Wabash.

ANDERSON -- The Anderson University baseball team (16-15) fell in both games of a doubleheader against Wabash (19-12) on Sunday afternoon at Don Brandon Field.

Wabash won Game 1, 14-5, and took Game 2 in eight innings, 21-6.

Sunday was also Senior Day for the Ravens. Anderson honored seniors Jason Hall-Manley, Kasey Henderson, T.J. Price, Brady Reed, Stephen Vickery, Zach Wagner, Chandler Wise and Tyler Young. The team also honored senior manager Steven Krick.

In Game 1, Grahm Reedy was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks. Justin Reed was 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Tyler Smitherman went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. And Tyler Young was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.

In Game 2, Collin Baer was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Nate Kelly was 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored. And Brady Reed was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. 

Anderson hosts DePauw (13-15) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Don Brandon Field.

