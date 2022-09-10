ANDERSON – Saturday afternoon’s home opener at Fridley Field didn’t quite start how the Anderson University women’s soccer team had hoped.
Held without a shot through the first 45-plus minutes against visiting Wilmington (Ohio), the Ravens banded together down the stretch despite falling short, 3-0.
Without freshman starting goalkeeper Adrienne Weyers due to injury, AU turned to junior Emmalee Paarlberg, who posted six crucial saves overall, as the Ravens adjusted to the Quakers’ attack with a strong second-half effort.
“I think we really picked it up in the second half. We started out where we were sort of playing individually, but we really pulled it together and played as a team in the end,” Paarlberg said. “We showed that we weren’t going to give up, no matter the score, no matter the time. I’m really proud of everyone for that.”
The Quakers (2-1) jumped out fast, netting a pair of first-half goals with 10 shots and six shots on goal. Paarlberg logged four saves in the half to keep the game close, but AU’s offensive opportunities were minimal with one corner kick and seven fouls charged against.
Prior to her injury, Weyers saved 14 of 16 shots against for an .875 save percentage that ranked her third in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Wilmington’s first goal was credited to Elizabeth Matthews in the 19th minute, assisted by Shannon Jamieson. The second dropped through in the 24th minute when Jamieson beat Paarlberg unassisted.
“Unfortunately, Adrienne got hurt, so it was next one up. She’s played before in the net, and she’s been ready,” AU head coach Jennifer Myhre remarked on Paarlberg’s appearance. “The first half, the whole unit as a team was trying to figure things out, so we were on our heels and not settling down and playing our possession style.”
AU’s first shot was posted by junior Anhely Montes in the 66th minute. However, it came after Wilmington increased its lead to 3-0 behind an unassisted goal from Alex Wilson in the 49th minute.
“We regrouped at halftime and talked about focusing on the simple things, not overcomplicating the game, and we finally got the ball moving,” Myhre said. “I was pleased how we finished the game. We just need to take that next step and take it into the next game.”
The Ravens dropped to 1-1-1 on the season after beating Webster on the road, 2-1, five days ago. AU opened the 2022 campaign with a 1-1 tie at St. Mary-of-the-Woods on Sept. 1.
At the conclusion of the game, Wilmington amassed 10 shots on goal and 19 shots in total. AU finished with four shots on goal and seven shots.
“They pushed it, and they pushed it hard in the second half,” Paarlberg said.
Former Pendleton Heights standout Taylor Fort, a senior, had one of AU’s best scoring chances in the second half after being awarded a penalty kick with 5:08 remaining.
Unfortunately, Wilmington goalkeeper Lauren Galloway kept the shutout intact with a diving save. Galloway had four saves for the clean-sheet victory.
Fort led the Ravens with two shots on goal, followed by Lillie Wessel and Montes with one apiece.
AU hosts Asbury on Wednesday before heading back on the road at Huntington next weekend.
“Now is the time to get better. Now is the time to improve, and now is the time to figure out what we’re going to do and how we move forward,” Paarlberg said.
The Ravens’ real season opens at home Sept. 28 when they host Franklin to open HCAC play.
“A lot of the younger players have stepped up, and we’re very deep this season, which is exciting,” Myhre said. “We’re able to rotate some players and get them time and experience. Again, it’s non-conference, so it gives them some tests and challenges. You have to stretch to grow, so we got a little exposed today, but we’ll tighten things for next week and keep building.”