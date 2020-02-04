Although John Andretti never achieved the overwhelming success of other members of the famed racing family, his courage will continue to shine through.
Andretti was diagnosed with colon cancer several years ago and made it his passion and mission to encourage others to seek testing and early prevention of the disease.
That will forever be a part of his legacy, far beyond his accomplishments on a race track.
Andretti always seemed to be just one step away from landing a ride in NASCAR and IndyCar with a well-financed team.
He was known for getting the most out of whatever vehicle he was racing.
Andretti had a career in NASCAR, Champ Cars, USAC, IndyCar and with the National Hot Rod Association.
He was the first driver in 1994 to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in May.
Andretti finished 10th at Indianapolis and 36th at Charlotte.
During his career, Andretti scored two NASCAR Cup wins and recorded a victory in Champ Car.
On the same day, popular IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan announced he was running a limited race schedule in 2020 -- only the five oval races.
Kanaan’s win in the Indianapolis 500 was one of the most popular in recent years.
He did leave the door open for a possible return to the Indianapolis 500 in 2021.
It always seemed Kanaan had a smile on his face, no matter what his fortunes were on any particular day at a race.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Activity at Daytona International Speedway kicks off this weekend with the ARCA Series race Saturday and the Busch Clash on Sunday.
Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is also set for Sunday, and right now it appears there will be 43 teams attempting to make the 40-car field.
The 36 teams with charters are guaranteed a starting spot in the Daytona 500.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson is starting his “farewell” tour after announcing his retirement from full-time competition.
During qualifying Sunday, only the fastest two drivers are assured of their starting position on the front row with the remainder of the starting line set through the two qualifying races Feb. 13.
As of Tuesday, there are 34 cars entered in the ARCA race Saturday, which will be a full field. At this point, every team entered will start the event.
This is a crucial year for both NASCAR and ARCA as attendance, television viewership and car counts have been sliding for both series in recent years.
It’s also the first year where NASCAR ownership of ARCA takes effect.
The Champion Racing Association has announced a schedule change at Anderson Speedway.
The Super Series race will now take place April 11 with teams competing in the traditional 125-lap race.
The CRA doubleheader of Sportsman Late Models and Street Stocks has been moved to April 18. The night will feature twin 75-lap features for both divisions.
With the closing of Baer Field Speedway the Late Model Sportsman CRA race has been moved to Anderson on Aug. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.