Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck stunningly retired from the NFL on Saturday night after seven eventful years with the Indianapolis Colts.
He completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 23,671 yards with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions in 86 career regular-season games.
Luck was due a base salary of $9.125 million this season and $11 million next year under the five-year, $122 million contract he signed in 2016.
He also was due signing bonuses of $12 million this year and $11 million in 2020.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, the Colts reached a financial agreement with the quarterback and will not seek to recoup $24.8 million in bonuses already paid.
Fans always will be left with a question of what might have been? General manager Chris Ballard assembled the best roster on paper of Luck’s career this year, and there were legitimate hopes Indianapolis could return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2009.
Now, there are questions to be answered at the game’s most important position.
Here is a look at Luck’s brief and brilliant career with the Colts:
April 26, 2012
Drafted No. 1 overall out of Stanford to replace legendary QB Peyton Manning. He’s hailed as the best prospect at his position since John Elway in 1983.
Sept. 9, 2012
Luck is 23-of-45 for 309 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his first regular-season start at the Chicago Bears. The Colts fall 41-21, and – in a sign of things to come – Luck is sacked three times.
Sept. 16, 2012
Luck leads the first of 20 game-winning fourth-quarter drives, ending with a 52-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri, in a 23-20 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Luck is 20-of-31 for 224 yards and two scores in his first win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oct. 7, 2012
Playing for the first time after head coach Chuck Pagano’s leukemia diagnosis, Luck and the Colts rally from a 21-3 halftime deficit to beat the Green Bay Packers 30-27 at Lucas Oil. Wide receiver Reggie Wayne, sporting bright orange gloves to support Pagano, stretches the ball across the goal line for the winning touchdown in the final minutes. Luck goes 31-of-55 for 362 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the emotional win.
Dec. 2, 2012
Luck leads two touchdown drives in the final three minutes to shock the Detroit Lions 35-33 at Ford Field. He is 24-of-54 for 391 yards with four touchdowns and three picks in the comeback win. Wide receiver Donnie Avery scores the winning touchdown on a short pass as time expires.
Dec. 23, 2012
The Colts clinch an unlikely playoff berth with a 20-13 win at the Kansas City Chiefs. Luck is unremarkable – 17-of-35 for 205 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions – but Pagano returns from his leukemia treatment the next day.
Dec. 30, 2012
In Pagano’s first game back on the sideline, the Colts beat the AFC South champion Houston Texans 28-16 at Lucas Oil. Luck is 14-of-28 for 191 yards and two touchdowns without a pick on another highly emotional Sunday.
Jan. 6, 2013
The fairy tale season ends with a 24-9 loss at the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card playoffs. Luck struggles in his postseason debut, going 28-of-54 for 288 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Sept. 8, 2013
Luck is sacked four times and goes 18-of-23 for just 178 yards but throws for two touchdowns and leads another game-winning, fourth-quarter drive in a 21-17 decision against the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil. It’s the only Week 1 win of his career.
Oct. 6, 2013
Luck wins his only career showdown with fellow 2012 draft pick Russell Wilson, going 16-of-29 for 229 yards and two touchdowns – including another fourth-quarter comeback – in a 34-28 victory against the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil.
Oct. 20, 2013
Peyton Manning returns to Indianapolis for the first time, and the Colts win a thrilling 39-33 decision against the eventual AFC champion Denver Broncos. Luck is spectacular, going 21-of-38 for 228 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.
Jan. 4, 2014
Luck’s first postseason victory is one for the ages. The Colts trail the Chiefs 35-3 early in the third quarter, but Luck leads a second-half rally to a 45-44 win. The image of the quarterback diving across the goal line for a third-quarter score becomes iconic, and Luck finishes 29-of-45 for 443 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Jan. 11, 2014
Luck’s second season ends with a 43-22 loss at the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round. He again struggles, finishing 20-of-41 for 331 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Sept. 7, 2014
Despite a late rally, Manning wins the rematch, 31-24, in the season opener at Denver. Luck is up and down, finishing 35-of-53 for 370 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jan. 4, 2015
Luck enjoys his highest QB rating (104.0) in a postseason game during a 26-10 home wild-card victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He goes 31-of-44 for 376 yards with one touchdown and no picks.
Jan. 11, 2015
The Colts return to Denver and stun the Broncos 24-13 to reach the AFC Championship Game. Luck is 27-of-43 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his third head-to-head matchup with Manning.
Jan. 18, 2015
Luck and the Colts crash and burn on the big stage. He’s just 12-of-33 for 126 yards with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions as the Patriots destroy Indianapolis 45-7 en route to another Super Bowl title.
Sept. 27, 2015
Luck first injures his shoulder during yet another come-from-behind victory – this one by a score of 35-33 – at the Tennesee Titans. He finishes the game and leads another game-winning drive, going 18-of-30 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions – but he misses the next three weeks.
Nov. 8, 2015
Three weeks after returning to the field, and after three straight losses, Luck and the Colts again shock Manning’s Broncos – the eventual Super Bowl champions. Luck is 21-of-36 for 252 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also suffers a lacerated kidney and torn abdominal muscle on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. Luck finishes the game but is ruled out for the season the next day.
Sept. 11, 2016
Without a full practice the entire week as the shoulder problems linger, Luck goes 31-of-47 for 385 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the season opener against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. He even leads another go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, but the defense gives up a corresponding score in just 25 seconds, and the Lions win 39-35.
Nov. 20, 2016
Luck goes 15-of-28 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and leads another game-winning drive in a 24-17 decision against the Titans at Lucas Oil. The win pulls Indianapolis even at 5-5 after a slow start to the season, but Luck suffers a concussion and misses the Thanksgiving loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dec. 11, 2016
The Colts lose a 22-17 decision against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil that essentially determines the AFC South champion. Luck is 24-of-45 for 276 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jan. 1, 2017
Luck leads a touchdown drive in the final seconds to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 and finish 8-8 on the season. He goes 24-of-40 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It’s later revealed he played the entire season – completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns – with a torn labrum.
Jan. 21, 2017
General manager Ryan Grigson is fired.
Jan. 29, 2017
Chris Ballard is hired as the Colts’ new general manager.
Late January 2017
Luck undergoes surgery to fix the labrum. He’s expected to fully recover and be ready for the start of training camp in late July. He is not.
Oct. 4, 2017
Luck finally returns to the practice field for the first time and throws on the far sideline during the portion open to media. He later runs the scout team and does some work in 7-on-7 drills.
Oct. 18, 2017
Ballard announces Luck has suffered a setback and is being shut down again while the team waits for the pain in his shoulder to subside.
Nov. 2, 2017
Luck is placed on injured reserve, ending his 2017 season without playing a single snap.
Dec. 29, 2017
After returning from a rehab trip to the Netherlands, an optimistic Luck holds a press conference to announce his shoulder finally is healing and he plans to return at full strength in 2018.
Dec. 31, 2017
The Colts beat the Texans 22-13 at Lucas Oil to conclude a 4-12 season, and Pagano is fired.
Feb. 6, 2018
Indianapolis announces Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been hired as the head coach, and a press conference is scheduled for the next day. Hours later McDaniels backs out of the job and remains in his old position with New England.
Feb. 11, 2018
The Colts announce Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich – fresh off a Super Bowl victory against the Patriots – as the new head coach. Among the many traits Ballard praises is that Reich didn’t ask about Luck’s status throughout the interview process. Instead, it was the GM who broached the topic.
June 12, 2018
Luck makes a surprise appearance on the first day of the Colts’ mandatory mini-camp and participates in practice on a limited basis. It’s his first work of the offseason, and he doesn’t throw an NFL regulation-sized football, but it’s the first time he’s thrown publicly since the previous October.
Sept. 9, 2018
In his first regular-season game back, Luck goes 39-of-53 for 319 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Colts are driving for the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter when tight end Jack Doyle loses a fumble battling for extra yardage, and the Cincinnati Bengals return it for a touchdown to clinch a 34-23 victory.
Dec. 9, 2018
Following a shutout loss the week before at Jacksonville, Luck goes 27-of-41 for 399 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 24-21 win at Houston that keeps the team’s slim playoff hopes alive.
Dec. 30, 2018
Luck goes 24-of-35 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 33-17 win at Tennessee. The victory clinches a wild-card playoff berth for Indianapolis and will stand as the final regular-season game of Luck’s career.
Jan. 5, 2019
Luck goes 19-of-32 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one pick in a 21-7 win at Houston, the final playoff victory of his career.
Jan. 12, 2019
Luck and the Colts are thoroughly beaten during a 31-13 loss at Kansas City in the divisional round. Luck is 19-of-36 for 203 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He’s also sacked three times and loses a fumble in his final game for Indianapolis.
Jan. 27, 2019
Luck participates in his final Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2, 2019
After a season in which he completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns with 15 interceptions, Luck is named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year during the annual NFL Honors show.
March 2019
The Colts become aware of a “minor” calf strain that will limit Luck’s participation in the offseason program.
July 25, 2019
Luck is a limited participant in Indianapolis’ first training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield. Reich later says he expected Luck to be limited for the first few days before ramping up to full participation.
July 28, 2019
Luck participates in his final practice with the Colts. He begins rehabbing behind closed doors two days later and participates only in walkthroughs for the remainder of training camp.
Aug. 13, 2019
After an interview where owner Jim Irsay mentions “a small little bone” in the ankle as the source of Luck’s continuing pain, Ballard holds a conference call where he confirms the injury has migrated to the ankle and the Colts are still searching for an exact diagnosis. The team is still hopeful Luck will be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Aug. 15, 2019
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports on Twitter there is “guarded optimism” within the Colts organization that Luck will be ready to go for the opener.
Aug. 17, 2019
Before a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Luck runs through drills on the field and looks good to the untrained eye. Still, NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reports pain remains an issue with the lower leg.
Aug. 19, 2019
Reich announces during a press conference that Luck will not participate in practice for another week and the team still is monitoring his “full-speed movement and pain threshold.” Ballard later says this is the first day he began to get a sense the quarterback was considering retirement.
Aug. 24, 2019
Luck announces his retirement from the NFL in an impromptu press conference following the Colts’ 27-17 preseason loss against the Bears.
