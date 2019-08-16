ANDERSON — There will be lots of mixed emotions when the Legends Division competes in the Fritz/Dietzen Memorial Race on Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
During the past few weeks, long-time competitor Marty Griffith passed away and after a long illness Larry Fritz — an early promoter of the division — died.
Zack Miller has dominated the Fritz/Dietzen Memorial in recent years with four consecutive victories and is expected to be in competition along with his brother, Ryan.
The race is 50 laps divided into two 25-lap segments.
The Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Models will compete in a 100-lap feature event.
It is the championship event in the Triple Crown Series. The event pays $2,000 to win.
Zachary Tinkle, the current points leader in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models at Anderson Speedway, won the first Triple Crown event at Mount Lawn Speedway. The second race was canceled by rain at Baer Field Motorsports Park.
Winners in the CRA Sportsman Late Models this year include Austin Coe and Justin Alsip.
Joining the racing action is the CRS Super Trucks for a 50-lap feature event in their final appearance of the year and the PGG Enterprise Thunder Cars.
Dustin Sapp, with multiple wins this year, leads the points standings over Dylan Hoppes and Ron Phipps.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. and racing action at 7:30. Adult tickets are $12 and $4 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
