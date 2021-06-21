BLOOMINGTON – After an official visit to Indiana’s campus over the weekend, Trevell Mullen was convinced he could effectively follow in his older brother’s lofty footsteps.
Mullen, the younger brother of IU rising junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen, committed to the Hoosiers on Sunday to join their 2022 class.
The 6-foot, 146-pound Mullen, a four-star cornerback out of Cocunut Creek High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is similar to his older brother in terms of his speed and coverage ability.
“He’s a great cover kid,” said veteran South Florida football recruiting analyst Larry Bluestein. “He’ll get in your pocket and stay there. The only thing is maybe right now, he’s not as a physical as he’s going to be in another year or so.”
Bluestein, who has been covering recruiting in the South Florida region for close to 50 years, said both Tiawan and Trevell Mullen share another similar trait – loyalty. Both could have gone to higher-profile high schools in the area such as American Heritage or St. Thomas Aquinas to gain more visibility but stayed at Coconut Creek, a public high school.
“Everyone was waiting for both of them to leave, go to St. Thomas or Heritage and they never did. They remained loyal,” Bluestein said. “So (Trevell) didn’t get as much publicity that he probably would have if he went to Heritage or St. Thomas (Aquinas) because I thought he was as good as a lot of those kids.”
Still, Trevell Mullen had offers from a number of schools throughout the country, including Florida, Miami, Auburn, Arkansas, Oregon and Penn State. Mullen made the announcement on his Twitter account.
“I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches for having faith in me and supporting me,” Mullen wrote. “I’d like to thank all the coaches that reached out to me and recruited me throughout the whole process.
“With that being said, after speaking with God and my family, I will be announcing that I am committed to INDIANA UNIVERSITY.”
If Trevell Mullen is like his older brother, the Hoosiers will get another impact defensive player. Tiawan Mullen enjoyed a breakout sophomore season at IU, finishing 2020 with three interceptions, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four pass breakups to earn first-team All-Big Ten and FWAA All-American honors.
Mullen is the fifth commitment of IU’s 2022 class, joining four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough (Bloomington), three-star defensive end Richard Thomas (Plantation, Florida), three-star linebacker Kaiden Turner (Fayetteville, Arkansas) and three-star linebacker Isaiah Jones (London, Ohio).
KICKOFF TIMES SET
Kickoff times have been set for Indiana’s first four games of the 2021 season. The Hoosiers will open Sept. 4 at Iowa (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), followed by their home opener Sept. 11 against Idaho (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
After that, IU will host Cincinnati on Sept. 18 at noon in a game that will air either on ABC or ESPN. On Sept. 25, IU will play at Western Kentucky in another night game that will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.
IU’s homecoming game against Michigan State on Oct. 16 will kick off at noon at Memorial Stadium with TV to be determined.
