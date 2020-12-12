MIDDLETOWN — Until this week, Shenandoah boys basketball hadn’t played a game that counts since March 7. This week, the Raiders played three games in four days.
Shenandoah added Tipton to its schedule midweek. That addition meant with two other games slated for this week, the Raiders had no time to scout or watch film before hosting the Blue Devils. It didn’t matter, as the Raiders — led by Michael Howard’s 24 points and six rebounds — wore down the Blue Devils en route to an 82-48 win.
“(Tipton) has had a really good program over the years, so I was happy that they’d come over,” Shenandoah coach David McCoullough said. “It was kind of a last-minute thing … but I thought we came out and had a very, very solid second half.”
Fifteen of Howard’s 24 came in the fourth quarter, and he was one of four Raiders in double figures, joined by Jakeb Kinsey’s 23 points, Kaden McCollough’s 14 and Jasper Campbell’s 13.
The Raiders (3-0) received a big boost in Saturday’s win. Senior Kameron Graddy returned to the court for the first time since February, welcomed by a standing ovation from the fans who were able to attend.
“It felt awesome,” Graddy said. “I was so ready to be back. The guys welcomed me like I never left. It was just a great feeling.”
Graddy, who averaged 9.5 points last season, should give Shenandoah a lift inside. Within a minute of returning to the court, Graddy tallied an assist by finding Howard near the baseline for a floater as the first quarter ended. He finished with four points and three rebounds despite early foul trouble.
“He’s long, he’s a good defender and he runs the court well,” McCoullough said of Graddy. “The thing about him is he’s a really good passer who’s unselfish. Sometimes, he’s almost too unselfish. And when I say that, there are very few people you can say that about.”
Graddy’s return means the Raiders are nearly back to full strength, although they’re still missing injured senior Andrew Bennett, who averaged nearly 16 points and six assists last year.
Despite still not having its full roster available, the Raiders didn’t miss a beat, smothering Tipton on defense and forcing 14 turnovers, six of which came in the third quarter when the Raiders started to pull away.
The Raiders went up double figures early, using an 11-2 run to go up 11 points in the first quarter behind some excellent passing to find open looks at the rim. Tipton took much better care of the ball in the second quarter and cut into the deficit once its shooters found rhythm.
The Blue Devils (1-1) were led by Mylan Swan’s 18 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Swan knocked down a corner 3 midway through the second quarter that sparked a 13-6 Tipton spurt to make it a seven-point game at halftime.
Shenandoah kept pressuring the ball and running, outpacing its opponent and creating clean looks around the basket. The Raiders outscored the Blue Devils 51-24 in the second half as they effectively closed out the perimeter and limited the Blue Devils to four total 3s in the second half. Tipton had connected on three 3s in the second quarter to keep it close, and the visitors entered the game averaging 63 points. The Raiders did not get worn out despite running up and down the court for 32 minutes for the third time in four days. Graddy credited that to the team’s practice grind.
“Our practices are tough. We go nonstop the whole time,” Graddy said. “Our practice is what makes our team that good.
“We go hard, we’re in good shape and we just outrun teams. We didn’t know what to expect (Saturday). We’ve never played this team. We didn’t have time to scout them. We didn’t watch any film on them, so we just went out and played our game. That’s a good ball program, we just played really well with what we had.”
Shenandoah will visit Blue River Valley at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as it begins its second stretch of three games in four days.
