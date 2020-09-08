Former Indiana swingman OG Anunoby stood stone faced after sinking a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics last week in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal.
The shot saved the Raptors from going into an 0-3 hole in the series. Currently, the Celtics are up 3-2, with Game 6 on Wednesday night.
In postgame interviews, the 6-foot-7 Anunoby explained his stoic reaction.
“Because of my shot, I expected to make it,” Anunoby said. “I don’t shoot to miss. So I wasn’t going to act surprised because I wasn’t surprised.”
Anunoby said he hit a few game-winners in high school. This one was unique because it came off a long, looping cross-court inbound pass from teammate Kyle Lowry. Anunoby, parked near the left corner beyond the 3-point line, released it as soon as he caught it to beat the buzzer. Lowry had to get the ball over Celtics 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall, who was guarding the inbound play.
In the crazy postgame celebration with teammates, Anunoby said he was hit on the nose, which made him “a little mad.” But that soon turned to jubilation. Anunoby has been put into a pressure role this season replacing the departed Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup. Leonard helped lead the Raptors to an NBA title last season.
“It makes me feel good knowing my teammates have confidence in me, always want me to shoot the ball all the time, whenever I get it,” Anunoby said. “Coaches want me to shoot. So it makes me feel good. It makes me want to stay ready.”
Anunoby has averaged 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in nine playoff games for the Raptors this season. Here’s a look at how former IU basketball players have fared/are faring in the NBA playoffs:
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets : The 6-3 Gordon is averaging 19.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists through nine games as the Rockets entered Wednesday tied 1-1 with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals after outlasting the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games in the first round. He’s done damage from the perimeter, averaging 2.4 3-pointers made per game while shooting 30.6 percent from 3-point range. Gordon is coming off a playoff-high 24-point performance in Houston’s 117-109 loss to the Lakers on Sunday night in Game 2 of the series.
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers: Oladipo averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games, but it wasn’t enough as the Pacers were swept in the first round by the Miami Heat. There were games when the 6-4 Oladipo appeared to have his burst back, but he’s still just 16 months removed from a torn knee tendon that sidelined him for a full year. “I felt like slowly but surely, game in and game out, I was building the rhythm of the game,” Oladipo said. “But, just obviously, I have to continue to build the strength up and trust in my quad. I’m close, but I’m not there yet. I’ve just got to keep working, and I’m looking forward to putting in the work.”
Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics: The 6-4 Langford has appeared in six of nine games off the bench for the Celtics, mostly as a defensive specialist. He’s averaged 1.6 points and 0.5 rebounds in limited playing time. The New Albany native’s best playoff outing was during Game 2 of the opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers, when he had six points and one rebound in 22 minutes off the bench.
Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz: Morgan made two starts and appeared in all seven games for the Jazz in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 1.4 points and 3 rebounds. The 6-8, 232-pound Morgan had three points and seven rebounds in a Game 1 start in the series and five points and two rebounds in a Game 2 start.
Noah Vonleh, Denver Nuggets: The 6-10 Vonleh has appeared in just one of Denver’s 10 playoff games, failing to score in three minutes off the bench against the Utah Jazz. He’s been inactive since Game 6 of the Jazz series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.