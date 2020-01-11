Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.