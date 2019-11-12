ANDERSON -- What was unthinkable before this season began has become a reality for the Anderson Prep girls basketball program.
The Jets are 3-0.
APA reached that frontier Tuesday night, going wire-to-wire against Muncie Burris and posting a 41-32 victory at The Hangar in the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
A 9-0 run in the first 1:57 sparked the Jets, whose momentum from wins over Wes-Del and Daleville carried over into this contest from the outset.
But the Jets prevailed despite a cold stretch late in the first half and a key starter, Tommya Davis, on the bench for a good part of the third quarter with four fouls.
“That was big, to get out to a big start. We wanted to get out to a bigger one, but we got into foul trouble,” APA coach Jessica Hornocker said. “It was nice to have a little bit of a cushion there.”
The Jets, whose five starters play as long as they can together, managed to not lose anybody to fouls and come up with pivotal plays to repel the Owls (1-2, 0-1 PAAC).
Two 3-pointers by Madison Stamm, one of three senior starters, extended what had been leads of only five by APA in the third quarter.
Stamm ended with 12 points and has scored in double figures in each of the Jets’ games.
“The first half, she was trying to create her own shots, and we talked about her coming out and catching and shooting off the catch,” Hornocker said. “And when she’s in her rhythm and her flow, her shots go down a lot more naturally.”
Davis, a point guard who put in 26 points against Daleville, ended with only seven (all in the second half), but she played brilliant defense and had three steals as well as a number of disruptions.
The third senior, Savannah Prewett, scored nine and came away with 11 rebounds.
After the quick start, APA survived a spell of more than eight minutes without a point, but Burris could only cut it to 11-9. Prewett broke the drought with a basket off a pass from Chelsea Klepfer with 1:08 left in the first half. The Jets led 15-9 at the break.
“That was about as ugly of a win as you can get, but we’ll take it because a 'W' is a 'W,'” Hornocker said.
Hornocker didn’t envision her team winning its first three.
“I’m pleased where we’re at,” she said. “But I know everybody’s going to be gunning for us now.”
Hornocker added there were scouts from other teams at APA’s games looking at the Jets, and that was something that’s never happened before.
APA’s junior varsity squad fell to Burris 25-21. Tomia Davis led the Jets with eight points.
The Jets travel to Cambridge City Lincoln on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.