NOBLESVILLE — While the summer and, more specifically, the Fourth of July holiday week means out-of-town vacations, cookouts and trips to the lakes for many area youths and their families, Madison Stamm and her family are spending this time traveling to basketball tournaments. Stamm and her Indy Magic team played last week in Noblesville and will have upcoming tournaments in Fishers, Louisville and Washington, D.C., all with one goal in mind.
To keep getting better.
Stamm, a rising senior at Anderson Prep, transferred from Mount Vernon after her sophomore year. Although she still lives in Fortville, she makes the daily journey to Anderson and made the move with the size of school in mind.
"Mount Vernon was growing so much, and I didn't like the change," Stamm said. "I wanted a smaller school and my academics (were important). All the schools I'm looking at are D-III, so I can't get scholarships. So my academics have to be on point."
Stamm burst onto the area scene for the Jets in a big way last season. She averaged a double-double as a junior, scoring 15.4 points and grabbing 10.7 rebounds per game. In earning first team all-area and Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference honors, she led the area in rebounding and was fifth in scoring. Along the way, she set a program record with 37 points in a game at Cowan — also establishing a new high-water mark for that gym.
"Just finding out that I was all-county and all-conference, that meant the world to me," she said. "I could never have achieved that at Mount Vernon."
With her breakout junior season and increasing exposure through the AAU ranks, Stamm could make more school history next year. She and senior teammate Savannah Prewett could become the first APA girls basketball players to continue playing at the college level.
Stamm has received interest from Lincoln Christian, MacMurray, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Manchester and Earlham. She got their attention through her play and also by approaching those she was interested in herself.
Just like her high school choice, she is targeting small colleges as well.
"I started emailing and texting coaches. I got to know them on a more personal basis and went to their camps so they could see me more," she said. "I'm just looking to stay local. I don't want to go out of Indiana, really. When I went to APA, the small feeling and the family, that really stuck with me."
While basketball will be part of her college experience, the desire to attend a small college would be there regardless of athletics.
"I want the professors to know my name," Stamm, who plans on studying to become a teacher, said. "Even if I didn't play basketball, I would want to go to a small school."
A repeat of her junior season this year would guarantee name recognition will not be a problem for Stamm. She shot just under 30 percent from the 3-point line and 73 percent on free throws last year, and improving those shooting percentages is a point of emphasis for her this summer.
"In July, I just want to focus on basketball. I don't care if I get to hang out with my friends or not," Stamm said. "I just want to get better for school. ... I'm just working on my shooting. That's what I'll be doing this season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.