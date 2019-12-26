ANDERSON — It would be easy to say the light bulb suddenly turned on for Anderson Prep senior Tommya Davis, who is having her brightest offensive season to date on the basketball court.
But that bulb has always been burning for the four-year Jets starter. The difference now is she realizes how truly bright it can be.
“I think her confidence and her focus is just a lot better,” APA coach Jessica Hornocker said. “Not that it was bad before. It’s just a different focus.”
That increase in confidence and focus has shown up big in her play and in her numbers this season. Last year’s 9.8-point scoring average has nearly doubled, with Davis scoring 17.4 per game, which leads the 8-4 Jets. She is also tops on the team in assists and steals per game.
APA won its first eight games, setting a new benchmark for the program that’s previous best was last year’s seven wins. With all-time leading scorer Savannah Prewett and single-game record holder Madison Stamm getting most of the attention, Davis has taken advantage. She plays bigger than her listed height of 5-foot-6, doing most of her damage penetrating the paint and drawing contact.
That hasn’t changed, but her ability to finish has improved greatly.
“She’s willing to take that drive within the offense. It’s not always the first option,” Hornocker said. “Now, she lets it come back to her before she attacks.”
That improvement showed in the second game of the season for Davis and APA.
After a season-opening win over Wes-Del, the Jets stunned Daleville — a team that beat APA twice last year by a combined 62 points — 53-47 with Davis leading the way with 26 points.
Davis said she and her teammates had circled that game on the calendar. She entered with a confidence that soared greatly after the victory.
“That helped a lot because I went into the Daleville game thinking we were not going to just let this team keep running over us,” Davis said. “We went in knowing that we could win, and that just boosted my confidence a lot.”
There have been many factors in what is guaranteed to be a historic season for the APA girls basketball program. The continued maturation and production of Prewett and Stamm, the increased production of Davis and the arrival of junior Chelsea Klepfer — who provides a defensive and rebounding presence on the interior — have all been major factors.
But it is the renewed attitude of a team that, once considered a doormat and automatic win for most teams, now believes it can win every game and is disappointed when it doesn’t.
“The shift in focus is that we don’t go into any game expecting to lose anymore,” Hornocker said. “(Davis) stepped into (the Daleville) thinking game that we were winning that game. ... I think she takes that approach into every game now.”
“That gives me the confidence that we are going to be really good this season,” Davis said. “We have a lot of opportunities to beat almost every team we play. We are not going to be the doormat that we used to be.”
Davis, who was part of a 1-21 season as a freshman, has enjoyed the first part of the season, but she and her teammates know there is more work to be done.
“She’s a senior. It’s her time,” Hornocker said. “And she’s taking full advantage of it.”
