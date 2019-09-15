ELWOOD -- In the overall scheme of the Madison County Volleyball Tournament, the result of the Saturday's 9 a.m. match rarely creates more than a blip of attention.
But for the players from Anderson Prep, it was a win that won't soon be forgotten.
Senior Samantha Cox delivered seven kills and three service aces, and junior Tyra Gillispie came up with a clutch service run to propel the Jets past Anderson, 26-24, 17-25, 15-13, for the first tournament win in the program's history.
The win created excitement for the players, not just because of the historical achievement but because it gave the Jets some bragging rights over their crosstown rival.
"They were excited because their main goal was to beat Anderson," second-year APA coach Abby Karr said. "That might not be the biggest goal they have, but they made a goal and they achieved it. That's awesome for them."
The win was especially sweet for the seven seniors who make up a large part of the APA roster.
"I talked to my seniors about it," Karr said. "I told them that this is their last Madison County tourney, and it's awesome that they get to remember it by beating such a big school."
It was by no means an easy first victory for APA (2-7).
The Indians scored the first four points of the match and led the Jets by five or more on three occasions in the first set, the last coming at 23-18. But each time, APA came back, thanks largely to the play of Cox and fellow senior attackers Savannah Prewett and Tommya Davis and senior setter Tierra Watson.
Throughout the match, the Jets and Indians played numerous long points. While they did not win all of those, the fact APA is able to stay in those points is a sign the program is headed in the right direction.
"That's been my primary focus, to get these girls to where they have a desire to keep the point going," Karr said. "Just a desire to try to win, even small victories. In the past, those little victories weren't something that was celebrated. We've really come a long way the last couple years for those. I'm really proud of these girls."
Things looked bleak for the Jets when Anderson (0-10) controlled the second set and owned a 13-8 lead in the third.
But after earning a sideout to trim the lead to 13-9, the Jets handed the ball to Gillispie, who promptly served six straight balls in, giving her team a chance.
"Our serve game has been looking really good these last several matches," Karr said. "Just getting the points off serve has been huge for us."
The net result was a chance for the Jets to celebrate a win, even in a match that for most is an afterthought, just a little louder and a little longer.
"For them to dig down like that was great to see, especially for a school that has a reputation of giving up," Karr said. "Seeing them come back like that, it was great."
