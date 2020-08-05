ANDERSON -- The 2019-20 high school athletic calendar saw many firsts and program bests for the Anderson Prep sports programs.
For the fall, that meant a ranked soccer team with a sectional game victory and a Madison County tournament game victory for the volleyball team. Sadly, it also meant a premature end to the football season due to a high percentage of players who were injured.
Here is a glance at what to watch for this fall as the Jets get back on the fields of competition:
SOCCER
Head Coach: Nick Karr; 2019 results: 5-9-2, state-ranked during season, won school’s first sectional game; Key losses: Carlos Vazquez; Key returning athletes: Larry Rodriguez (13 goals), Alex Bernard (seven goals), Derek Dailey (four goals), Aidan Wilson (190 saves), Jack Scott (two goals).
Outlook: Despite the sub-.500 record, it was a successful 2019 for the Jets soccer program in many ways. The Jets return the bulk of their roster for this season and could challenge defending champion Liberty Christian when sectional rolls around.
“Last season was probably our best season at APA for soccer,” Rodriguez said. “We started out really well, won back-to-back games, and that gave us confidence and helped us win some tough games.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Mark Stevenson; 2019 results: Two runners advanced to regional; Key losses: Dixon Minton, Micah Grannon; Key returning athletes: Blake Johnson, Alex Cox, Bryce Negron.
Outlook: Both Minton and Grannon have moved on after qualifying for regional last year for the Jets. Johnson and Cox are returning seniors who will look to lead a young APA cross country team this season.
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Tony Bowman (first year); 2019 results: 0-4, remainder of season cancelled due to injuries; Key losses: Quinn Eldridge; Key returning athletes: Justin Lewis.
Outlook: All teams are hoping for a complete fall 2020 season, but it may be even more of a concern for the Jets after last season’s disappointment. Bowman takes the helm as the fourth coach in the last five years after a 6-5 campaign at Covenant Christian in 2019.
“Last season was rough. We had a bunch of injuries,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t expected. We were expecting to have a good season. This year is going to be different. There is a lot of motivation.”
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Abby Karr (third year); 2019 results: 4-19 (won first Madison County Tournament match); Key losses: Samantha Cox, Madison Stamm, Tommya Davis, Tierra Watson, Savannah Prewett; Key returning athletes: Tyra Gillispie; Top newcomers: “I will be relying heavily on my sophomore and freshman girls to step up and fill the open varsity positions, as well as some junior and senior newcomers,” Karr wrote via email.
Outlook: “This season, our main focus is going to be to celebrate small victories and maintain a healthy team relationship,” Karr said. “This year, I’m counting on my returning seniors, Mayra Cruz-Pena and Tyra Gillispie, to lead by example and set the tone for the season.”
