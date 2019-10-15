NEW CASTLE — Pendleton Heights had a kills-by-committee approach Tuesday in its Class 4A Sectional 9 first-round match.
Arabian hitters Averi Lanman, Avery Ross and Gracie King all reached double figures in putaways, as PH put away Greenfield-Central 25-12, 25-23, 25-18.
Both Lanman and Ross ended with 13 kills, and King had 10 for the Arabians (27-5), who avenged a sectional-final defeat to G-C from last year and went on to sweep the Cougars in two matches this season.
In the evening’s first match, a developing Anderson squad fell to seventh-ranked Mount Vernon 25-5, 25-6, 25-11.
PH’s front line benefited from setter Aubree Dwiggins, who handed out 25 assists, as well as excellent serve receiving from the back line.
“In order to do that, it starts with the first ball contact, and we pass very well,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “I was proud of the way we battled and proud of the way we took care of the ball to get the ball to our middles.”
The Arabians had little trouble with G-C (18-13) in the opening set, in which they had 16 kills as well as a block, but they had to find their way out of a funk in Set 2.
PH lost an 11-7 lead and saw the Cougars charge ahead, ultimately to 19-16. But the Arabians gradually got back in it and tied the set three times.
A kill by Gabrielle Ennis broke a 21-all deadlock, and PH scored its last three points off G-C errors.
The third set also was tight at the start, but the Arabians got a sideout on a Cougar serve and led 10-9, and they weren’t to be headed.
PH’s offense clicked down the stretch, with Lanman, Ross and King all scoring three kills after the Arabians went ahead to stay.
“Once we got out of that little funk we were in in that second set, I thought they did a really good job of coming back and being aggressive in the third set,” Barksdale said.
The Arabians get a rematch with Mount Vernon in a semifinal Saturday at 11 a.m. The Marauders (26-4) roared from two sets down to beat PH on Aug. 29 in Fortville.
MV was too much for Anderson, which finished 2-20. But the Indians showed fight late for coach Beth Etchison, who took over after last month’s Madison County tournament.
Anderson’s first offensive points were a kill by Lexi Swanson and ace by Lauryn Williams in the second set, that made it 10-5.
The Indians trailed 18-4 in Set 3 but got five points on kills and another on a Williams ace later in the set.
Swanson ended with three kills and Eliana Munoz two. Both are juniors.
“It was hard to come in toward the end of the season, and it was an unfortunate situation,” said Etchison who previously coached Daleville. “But the day I came in, they started working hard, and they got better. The improvement they showed over the last four weeks — I’m just so proud of them.”
Anderson’s seniors are Sydnie Spaeth, Jayden Woodall, Brileigh Cagley, Taylor Webber, Antwanae Whigham and Gracen Burns.
