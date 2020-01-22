PENDLETON -- Pendleton Heights for the second straight night threw its weight around early in a dual wrestling match against a county foe.
The Arabians used their advantage at the heaviest weights to build an insurmountable lead on Frankton, as five PH seniors took to their home mat for the final time.
PH downed the Eagles 43-27, with senior 285-pounder Cade Campbell scoring the clinching points with a pin and in the process gaining his 100th career win.
Campbell, ranked sixth in the state, joined classmates Maverick Hamilton, Zach Sanford and Justin Stephens as victors via fall on their senior night.
"You want to show well in that last home dual, in front of your family and friends," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "It was a big deal for them to wrestle as well as they did."
Campbell's pin over Hunter Branham, with seven seconds left in the first period, capped off an impressive display by the Arabians from 152 to heavyweight.
Stephens preceded Campbell at 220 and built a 13-0 lead on Garrett Martin midway through the second period before getting the fall.
Hamilton needed only 57 seconds to stop Gavin Pelsor at 160, and Sanford pinned Joel Gardner at 1:47 in their 170 bout.
Some of the Arabians' younger wrestlers also impressed, such as junior Gator Bynum at 145. He pinned Braydon Slayton just past the midway point of their match and followed up on a quality decision over Anderson's KD Williams on Tuesday.
"(Bynum) really helped himself with his sectional seeding wrestling those two guys," Cloud said.
Sophomores got the other PH wins. At 152, Ethan Childers picked up an 11-2 major decision over Corbin Alexander; Colin Gillespie pinned Eagles senior Caleb Gardner in 1:39 at 182; and at 120, it was Blake Nicholson over Tommy VanHoover 5-0.
Frankton's only falls occurred in the final two matches. Clayton Slayton stopped Dylan Whistler in 66 seconds at 126, and 132-pounder Kelby LaPierre pinned Gavin Metschke in 2:44.
Huston Ellingwood scored a 4-1 verdict over Elijah Creel at 113; Seth Lawson began the dual with a 6-2 win over Jake Ehrgott at 138; Julian Martinez decisioned Colin Griffith 5-1 at 195; and 106-pounder Evan Trissel was awarded a forfeit.
"We've got to be able to score points at all 14 weight classes, and we're not there yet," said Frankton coach Courtney Duncan, who was an assistant under Cloud for 11 seasons at PH. "We weren't finishing our takedowns and shots, and I thought we looked gassed."
Duncan said a struggle for some wrestlers to have to make weight two straight nights contributed to his team's showing.
Frankton has its senior night Thursday against Eastern. PH will now prepare for the Elwood sectional Feb. 1, in which Frankton will also wrestle.
