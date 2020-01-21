PENDLETON — The Lapel-Pendleton Heights rivalry has, if anything, heated up in the recent years. Though the battles on Twitter may be enjoyable to watch unfold, the final tally on the scoreboard ultimately decides who gets the bragging rights.
Tuesday night marked the fourth time these schools have battled on the basketball court this season. The boys teams split their two matchups so far, and Lapel edged the Arabians by one point in the semifinals of the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament less than two weeks ago.
Pendleton Heights was able to vindicate its most recent loss and even the school’s season series Tuesday, defeating Lapel in a nail biter, 52-50
“For us, it’s a chance to avenge a loss earlier in the year,” Pendleton Heights coach Chad Cook said. “Anytime you have lost a game, to have a rematch with somebody, that’s a big deal. (With) a county rival here, you want to end up on top, and we did just enough tonight to do that.”
The game began with the Arabians jumping out to an early lead behind senior Aubree Dwiggins’ 10 first-quarter points. Back-to-back 3s from Lapel senior Makynlee Taylor quickly brought that gap back to two points as the Bulldogs trailed 16-14 at the end of the first.
Lapel locked down on defense in the second quarter and, with Dwiggins getting a breather, made it difficult for the Arabians to find the bucket. Bulldogs senior Morgan Knepp set the tone with a couple of steals and was rewarded with success on the offensive side. The advantage was with Lapel until a late run tipped the scale in favor of the Arabians, 21-20, as the teams went into the half.
The second half started with each team fighting for control. Back and forth the teams went, trading buckets and stops, the lead switching after nearly each possession. Just as the Bulldogs managed to grab a four-point advantage, the Arabians battled right back. The teams went into the final quarter with the score in a deadlock.
Lapel was able to jump out in front behind a 3 from junior Lily Daniels. The lead remained at three until 1:30 was left in the quarter, when Megan Mills got a bucket and a foul to tie it up. Mills then went back to the free-throw line with 15 seconds left and hit two free throws to put the Arabians ahead.
The Bulldogs had five seconds on the clock to tie the game and got the ball down the court quickly to Makynlee Taylor. Taylor was able to get to the paint and get up a shot, however, it was contested and did not find the net.
“It shows a lot of resilience on our girls’ part,” Cook said. “To be able to withstand losing the lead, get it back and keep competing.”
The time for tweaking and adjusting is quickly coming to a close. Lapel has just two more matchups before sectional play begins, while Pendleton Heights has three.
“We don’t have much time anymore to put it together,” Cook said. “Four of the last five at home helps. Hopefully, we can perfect some things, get back at it tomorrow and get ready for Connersville on Thursday.”
