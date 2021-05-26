PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights naturally wanted to have an alert break out of the gate Wednesday as Class 4A Sectional 9 commenced.
Greenfield-Central’s starter had a big hand in the Arabians’ early success, but the PH bats clicked across the board throughout and hurler Ricky Howell kept the Cougars in check.
A three-run opening inning that saw the Arabians draw four walks spurred them to a 9-0 decision in a contest pitting evenly-matched Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals.
Howell, a sophomore right-hander, stifled G-C with only two hits allowed and seven strikeouts in six innings, while seven batters combined for 11 hits. PH (15-15) extended its win streak to five.
The Arabians will meet the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Anderson and Richmond on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal at Bill Stoudt Field.
“We had different guys perform, and everybody accepted their role tonight, and they did what they were asked to do,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “When we have that team mentality, we are more successful than when we are selfish and try to drive the ball.”
PH saw Cougars starter Connor Sims last only seven batters (two outs and four walks), and the Arabians chased replacement Jacob Riegel after a three-run outburst in the fourth inning.
The only run PH needed was by Ryan Graham, who scored on Jadon Donati’s single to shallow center field. A bases-loaded walk to Hunter Eikenberry and single by No. 8 hitter Arturo Casas accounted for the other runs in the top of the first (PH was drawn as the visitor).
Evan MacMillan singled past the shortstop with one out in the fourth, then Donati bunted MacMillan home (after Cam Harris reached on a dropped third strike) and Caleb Frakes drove Harris in with an infield single, and it was 6-0.
PH added single runs in the final three frames — with a Graham hit, a home run by Eikenberry and a sacrifice grounder by MacMillan.
Graham, Eikenberry, Casas and Donati had two hits apiece.
“We had a disciplined approach to start the game offensively, and we took what they gave us,” Vosburgh said. “We just progressed with the game, and we were able to adjust to what they threw at us.”
Howell used a variety that proved effective, mainly fastballs, and G-C’s hits were middle-infield singles, both tough plays for the Arabians to pull off. He ran off five straight Ks after Austin Oden got the Cougars’ first hit, leading off the fourth.
“I was real comfortable and I felt like I had the game in my belt,” Howell said. “I just really wanted to win it for the seniors (seven starters) and I didn’t want them to lose.”
Howell, who beat G-C in the regular season and no-hit Yorktown, threw 87 pitches and walked three.
“His ball moves a lot and guys don’t hit it square a lot,” Vosburgh said. “When he’s locked in like that, he gives us a fighting chance every day.”
Alex Begley took over for the seventh and retired G-C in order.
“That was probably the most complete game we’ve played all year and it was a good time to do it,” Vosburgh said. “That’s a next-level team (we beat), so if we continue to play well we have a shot to do something special here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.