PENDLETON — The sports disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue and knocked another Madison County tournament contender out of competition.
But it could not take the drama away from the second girls semifinal Thursday evening.
Junior Whitney Warfel hit a 15-foot wing jumper as time expired to lift Pendleton Heights past Frankton 42-40 and into the county championship game for the 15th time in school history.
Saturday the Arabians will face Lapel after the Bulldogs advanced with the withdrawal of Alexandria due to contact tracing. The Bulldogs will play in the championship game for the third time in four years but have not won the title since 2008 when they were the last Class 2A school to do so.
PH — the 2021 runner-up — has won nine championships, with the last coming in 2017.
This game, a rematch from November when PH routed the Eagles 60-34, had a much different feel, which was not a surprise to either coach.
“If Frankton shoots it like that — if you get Lauryn (Bates) shooting like that and (Cagney) Utterback shooting like that — it’s going to make them a tough team to beat down the stretch,” PH coach Chad Cook said.
“If we could get the first quarter back, that’s fine,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “We knew coming over here we would have to weather a storm. You always have to on the road, but especially over here, it seems to last longer. I’m really happy with the way our kids persevered, kind of dug themselves back.”
An 11-0 PH run in the first quarter gave the Arabians their first double-digit lead at 15-5 on a Warfel drive. The Arabians opened the second quarter on an 8-3 run and seemed on the brink of putting the game to bed early with a 23-10 lead.
But Utterback hit a pair of 3-point baskets down the stretch to pull Frankton within 23-16 heading to the locker room.
From there, Frankton (12-4) chipped away at the PH lead, pulling within 29-28 on a 3-pointer from Emma Sperry. But Pendleton Heights (11-3) closed the third with a 3-pointer from Abi Rosenkrans at the buzzer for a 35-30 lead.
After an exchange of baskets from both teams, Bates and Sperry each connected from long range to make it a one-point game once again at 40-39, and moments later, Bailee Webb tied the game with a free throw.
PH misfired on the ensuing possession, giving the Eagles another shot, but Rosenkrans slapped the ball away into Warfel’s hands and prompted Cook to call a timeout.
The play out of the timeout did not go as originally drawn up, but when Warfel got the ball in her hands, she did not hesitate.
“It did not go as we had planned,” she said. “I had the ball and looked up at the clock and saw four seconds, I either hold the ball or dribble it out and shoot. I might as well take it to the basket and hope it goes in.”
“A lot of times in basketball, you have to take what they give you,” Cook said. “The play wasn’t going to work out, so I screamed ‘Go to the rim,’ and they weren’t ready for that. Whitney did a great job.”
Warfel scored 13 points for PH, which was led by her freshman sister Kaycie, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Rosenkrans had eight points and five assists, and Kylea Lloyd grabbed eight rebounds for the Arabians.
Frankton was led by Utterback’s 12 points and Bates with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sperry added nine points for the Eagles.
Earlier in the week, the Arabians advanced after four-time reigning champion Anderson was unable to play its first-round matchup due to contact tracing.
The championship game between Lapel and Pendleton Heights is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., also at PH after the third-place game, currently scheduled for 6 p.m. If the Tigers cannot play Saturday, the Eagles will be awarded third place with Alexandria relegated to fourth.
In consolation bracket games held Thursday at Anderson, the Indians defeated Liberty Christian 71-33, and Anderson Prep held off Elwood 57-51. Anderson will play APA for fifth place Saturday after the Lions and Panthers square off for seventh place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.