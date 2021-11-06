PENDLETON — After an early season tilt with the Class 4A ninth-ranked Westfield Shamrocks, Pendleton Heights coach Chad Cook feels good about where his team is just two games into the new season.
With a less sluggish start to the game, there might be no limit to how happy he might be.
Westfield jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and led by as many as 15 in the first quarter but held off the feisty Arabians for a 52-41 win Saturday afternoon.
The Shamrocks enjoyed their biggest lead at 18-3 in the first period, but Cook was quick to point out the opening 11-point run matched the final margin of victory.
“That’s what the score is now. We’re still down 11,” he said. “That 11-0 lead came from (us) missing a bunch of close (shots), there were some turnovers here and there, and we were missing some close ones. When you’re having a tough time, you definitely want to have some positive work. We just weren’t as sharp as we can be and we will be.”
The Arabians got a shot of energy off the bench from freshman Kaycie Warfel. Her basket ended the opening drought, and her eight first-half points helped PH begin the comeback. She finished with 12 points to lead the Arabians for the second time in as many games — she scored 19 in the season-opening win at Marion — and spent much of the game guarding 6-foot-3 all-state candidate Alyssa Crockett. Early in the season, Cook’s 5-foot-9 freshman is showing little fear.
“You can see here in her second game that she’s getting better,” he said. “She will just, by innate experience, get better. She has been a spark to us, and I have all the confidence in the world in her defensively.”
A 3-point basket from Berkley Shelton and a layup by Whitney Warfel trimmed the Shamrocks' advantage to single digits at 22-14. Five straight points from Abi Rosenkrans pulled the Arabians to within three at 26-23 before Westfield settled for a 28-23 halftime lead.
After Hailee Brunnemer’s layup to open the third quarter again pulled the Arabians within three points, Westfield answered with an 8-0 run capped by a Crockett basket.
Crockett finished with a game-high 17 points, including the 1,000th point of her career.
After the Shamrocks' run, the Arabians got no closer than five points the rest of the way. That came on a Whitney Warfel putback of her own free throw miss at 44-39.
But, on a day when the Arabians had 10 offensive rebounds, taking advantage was a rarity as they had just eight second-chance points. Westfield went on to convert 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter as both teams now stand at 1-1.
Whitney Warfel finished with 10 points and led PH with seven rebounds, and Rosenkrans added eight points and four assists.
“The things we did well, from a coaching standpoint, we’ve got a lot we can work with,” Cook said. “There’s so many good things. To be where we are IQ-wise at this point, I’m feeling really good.”
The Arabians will open Hoosier Heritage Conference play Tuesday at New Castle before returning home for another Saturday afternoon tilt against Heritage Christian.
