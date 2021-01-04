PENDLETON -- Pendleton Heights pulled away from Alexandria in the second half of both games to claim a sweep in the Madison County basketball tournament opening round Monday.
The Arabians’ boys team broke loose from a 24-24 deadlock at intermission to score 41 points in the second half for a 65-50 victory. That came after the girls erased a 34-30 deficit to secure a 67-54 triumph.
“This is all about us getting better each game,” said PH boys coach Adam Ballard. “I think we took a step forward tonight.”
For the game, the Arabians shot the ball better than the Tigers, 53% to 43%, but that difference was even larger down the stretch when the home team pulled away. Over the final two periods, PH shot 64% compared to 40% for Alexandria.
“We were willing to move the ball,” said Ballard. “We had three kids score in double figures and had two more with eight each, and that’s the way we’ve got to play.”
Jamison Dunham topped the Arabians with 15 points, 13 of those coming in the second half. Gabe Simons was next with 13.
The final double-figure scorer was Luke Candiano, who had 11 points but also led the team with eight rebounds and probably many intangible categories.
“Luke does almost everything we’re trying to get everybody to do,” said Ballard. “He’s a very heady player. He likes to lead by example.”
Even though the teams' turnover totals weren’t that different (16-13 with the Tigers having the most), it was when those miscues occurred that was most telling. Alexandria had nine in the final quarter when Pendleton outscored it 22-13.
“I give credit to Zion Cook and Evan John for bringing a lot of energy to that in the second half,” said Ballard.
Cook’s stat line could be easily overlooked as he scored just six points. But he topped the team with five assists and had three steals. John and Josiah Gustin each scored eight points.
The Arabians (1-4) travel to Lapel to face Frankton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers (2-5) will face Elwood at Anderson Prep at 5:30 on Wednesday.
Jagger Orick led all the Alexandria scorers with 19 points. He hit 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 7-of-12 overall. Kole Stewart was next with 13 points and led the team with six rebounds. Brayden Jacobs played well off the bench, getting nine points in 16 minutes with a pair of rebounds and a pair of assists.
But those three accounted for all but nine of the Tigers’ points.
Alexandria proved its mettle in the first half of the first game, leading by six at one point and taking a 34-30 lead at intermission.
“We’ve been in the lead at halftime twice against two good teams,” said Tigers coach Mickey Hosier. “We’ve just got to learn to finish. We got some good shots in the second half, but I think we were just gassed.”
After getting 17 points in each of the first two quarters, the PH defense limited the Tigers to just 20 points in the second half. Leading scorer for Alex, Reece VanBlair, had 15 points at halftime but got just four free throws in the second.
“We talked about keeping her in front of us at halftime,” said PH coach Chad Cook. “She was getting around us. I thought we did a better job in the second half and frustrated her a little bit.”
VanBlair missed her seven shots from the field over the final 16 minutes, three of those from long range.
The Arabians put up 23 points in the third quarter to take command. Nine of those points came from Abi Rosenkrans, who led all scorers with 21.
“We don’t talk about her often enough,” said Cook. “She does so many things for us.”
On this night, it was needed because leading scorer Kylie Davis was limited in the first half with foul trouble. She finished with eight points.
Junior Hailee Brumnnemer was the hottest shooter. She hit all but two of her eight shots and added three rebounds and two blocks on her way to a 15-point outing. Kylea Lloyd scored eight points and added 11 rebounds.
After VanBlair for the Tigers, Reiley Hiser was next with 12 points. Jada Stansberry added eight points and made life difficult for the Arabians with her defense.
The Arabians (8-5) will host Frankton in the first Thursday semifinal, and the Tigers (13-2) will host Elwood in the consolation bracket on the same night.
