PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights volleyball squad reached a high-water mark in the Hoosier Heritage Conference on Thursday night.
The Arabians’ sweep over Greenfield-Central (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) put them at 4-3 in the HHC, which includes nationally ranked and state Class 4A No. 1 New Castle and 4A No. 2 Yorktown.
“Finishing 4-3 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference is the best we’ve ever done,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “We’ve always had a losing record and finished last or next-to-last. I am very pleased with finishing over .500 and in the top half.”
It was the third HHC win in as many nights for the Arabians (23-5). They beat Delta on Tuesday in a match in which senior setter Aubree Dwiggins got her 2,000th career assist and won at Shelbyville on Wednesday.
Dwiggins assisted on 25 kills against G-C (17-10, 2-5), many of those to sophomore outside hitter Avery Ross, who put away 15 balls.
Senior Averi Lanman had six kills, including the match-clincher that capped off a third set in which the Cougars caused some problems for PH.
Gracie King, like Lanman a senior middle hitter, also came up with six kills. She also registered two blocks.
“When we’re passing the ball, both of our middles are tough to stop,” Barksdale said. “We go fast and try to pass in transition, and when we go out of system, we go high to Ross. She’s a big jumper. She’s able to find the court. She’s tough to block, and she terminates a lot of balls.”
Ross did exactly that at the start of the match but behind the baseline. Her two aces fronted a 4-0 opening run, in which Dwiggins assisted Gracie King and Gabrielle Ennis.
The Arabians extended the margin to 18-7 after a 9-1 spurt in which Ross served two more aces, and PH’s final four points in the set were off G-C errors.
G-C offered more resistance in the second set and led 8-5 and 11-8. But the Arabians went ahead 13-12 after a hitting violation by the Cougars, and three kills by Ross padded the lead to 16-12.
A tip by Lanman stopped a mini-run by G-C and made it 21-18, and Lanman sealed the set with an ace.
PH staked itself to a 13-8 lead in Set 3, with both Ross and Dwiggins delivering three kills.
But the Cougars found their groove, the Arabians saw a 16-11 advantage disappear and G-C knotted it at 18 and again at 19.
Dwiggins set King for a winner that broke the second tie, and PH scored four times with Ally Hall serving and reached match point.
The Cougars got two points back, but Lanman tipped it over the defense, and the Arabians had the win.
“We lost a little focus and got lackadaisical, but then Ramsey (Gary) made a couple of big defensive digs for us and put a little spark in our game, and I don’t think we ever let down from there,” Barksdale said. “We made sure we regained our focus and finished all the way through the end.”
PH is at Mississinewa on Tuesday and has senior night next Wednesday against Alexandria. The sectional draw is Sunday, and PH is in 4A Sectional 9 at New Castle along with Yorktown.
