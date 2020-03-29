PENDLETON -- While area high schools are out until May 1 at the earliest and most college campuses are shut down for the year, three Pendleton Heights senior athletes kept looking ahead and made decisions regarding their future athletic endeavors.
And all three will be competing for schools in the state of Indiana.
Joseph Rios has decided to play football at Wabash College, Tristan Ross will play basketball at Hanover College and CJ Williams will double his efforts, playing football and baseball at Indiana Wesleyan University.
In Rios, Wabash will be getting a two-way threat as well as a leader.
A three-year starter and a team captain for the PH football team, Rios tallied 101 tackles this season from his linebacker position, including 7.5 for loss. He recorded 28 of those tackles on his own while adding a sack, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. At running back, Rios carried the ball 49 times for 336 yards — a 6.9-yard average — and scored nine touchdowns.
In his career, Rios rushed for 656 yards, recorded 295 tackles — 22.5 for a loss — with six fumble recoveries and five sacks.
After Ross averaged 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds during a solid junior hardwood campaign, he served notice in Game 1 that his senior year would be even bigger.
Ross pulled down a school-record 27 rebounds in the Arabians' season-opening win at Anderson on his way to averaging a double-double. In 23 games, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds. He made 52 percent of his 2-point field goals and connected on 33 percent of his shots from beyond the 3-point line.
The addition of Ross means, along with former PH teammate Mark Albers and Frankton’s Rylan Detling, the Panthers are expected to have three former Madison County players on their 2020-21 roster.
Williams is expected to be one of the pitching workhorses for first-year coach Matt Vosburgh and the Arabians this spring.
Last year, Williams was 3-4 with a 2.31 ERA over 30.1 innings. He fanned 25 batters and recorded three saves. While there weren’t many opportunities for Williams at the plate, he made the most of them. In just 14 at-bats, he collected seven hits — including a home run — and knocked in seven runs.
On the gridiron, Williams averaged 39 yards per punt with a long of 70 yards over his 30 opportunities last season. Defensively, Williams recorded 16 tackles, including two for a loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.