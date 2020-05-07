Sophomore Grace McKinney heads up the THB Sports Girls Swimming All-Area Team, a group dominated this season by the Pendleton Heights Arabians, who were third as a team at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional. Anderson was seventh, Elwood was ninth and Liberty Christian did not score as a team. Here is a glance at eight young ladies who join McKinney on the All-Area team as well as this year’s honorable mention.
Lily Brooks, sophomore, Pendleton Heights: One of the bright young stars in the area, Brooks placed a strong sixth in the 100 backstroke at sectional. The sophomore’s backstroke leg started off the 200 medley relay team that broke the school record, also at sectional.
Amber Lindzy, sophomore, Anderson: Lindzy posted the best sectional finish for an Anderson girls swimmer with a ninth-place swim in the 500 freestyle. The sophomore also was part of the 200 medley relay that placed seventh and swam the anchor leg for the Indians’ 200 freestyle relay that also placed seventh at Hamilton Southeastern.
Jaima Link, sophomore, Pendleton Heights: Link got a taste of the big stage as part of PH’s 400 freestyle relay that placed 22nd at the state finals. But she also did very well as an individual this postseason. Link finished 11th in the 200 individual medley at Hamilton Southeastern before tying for ninth in the 100 butterfly.
Maggie Miller, senior, Pendleton Heights: Before heading to swim at Southern Illinois in 2020, Miller capped off her PH career with another solid showing. At sectional, she was 13th in the 200 freestyle, ninth in the 100 freestyle and swam the anchor leg for the 200 freestyle relay team that placed third.
Maddie Oliver, senior, Pendleton Heights: Another senior for the Arabians with an A-finals finish at sectional, Oliver placed a strong eighth in the 100 backstroke while adding an 11th in the 50 freestyle.
Karly Riffey, senior, Pendleton Heights: Riffey was the 2019 THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year and was solid again this year for the Arabians. She placed eighth at sectional in both the 50 and 100 freestyle and swam the freestyle leg for the record-breaking 200 medley relay. She led off the 400 freestyle relay that qualified for state and improved on her times from a season ago.
Emma Robison, senior, Pendleton Heights: Committed to continue her swimming career next year at Indiana Wesleyan, Robison enjoyed another fine season this year as a senior. She had two A-final finishes at sectional, placing eighth in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Robison took part in two school-record relays for the Arabians, swimming the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay and the anchor leg for the the 400 freestyle relay that advanced to the state finals.
Kaitlyn Wheetley, junior, Pendleton Heights: Wheetley set the stage for a big senior year with a strong showing at sectional. She swam the second leg of the third-place 200 medley relay team and was eighth in the 100 breaststroke. She added a 10th place in the 50 freestyle, edging Oliver by less than a second.
Honorable Mention
Anderson — Rebekah Bale, Allie Bramwell , Libby Hahn, Eliana Munoz, Keely Myers, Lexi Swanson; Elwood — Kamryn Moon, Annaka Wilson; Liberty Christian — Madison Schuller; Pendleton Heights — Ella Dixon, Sophie Kaster, Stella Payne, Elayna Sisson, Emma Weflen, Claire Wittkamper
