FAIRMOUNT — If anyone thought the departure of four star players from Pendleton Heights would make the two-time Madison County volleyball tournament champions vulnerable, they may need to reconsider.
Avery Ross led the offensive attack with 15 kills while Ramsey Gary sparked a defensive effort that allowed just 11 total points as the Arabians dominated a solid Madison-Grant team in three sets, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 Thursday evening.
The key for the Arabians in this match was their defense, which kept the ball off the floor after an Argylls attack and started the offense, even when there was an out-of-system scramble. That largely came from Gary, a sophomore libero, who seemed to come out of nowhere at times to keep the play alive.
“(Gary) reads the ball really well. She’s like a vacuum back there,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “She has a super high volleyball IQ. She’s watching where the ball is in the offense. She sees a lot back there and is able to anticipate a lot of things.”
It was a seven-point service run from Gary — who had three aces in the match — that broke open the third set from a four-point PH lead to an 11-point bulge.
For the match, M-G scored just nine points through attacking, two on service aces and one on a defensive block. The remainder of their 21 points were scored on PH errors, and M-G coach Kayla Jump said she could tell before the match started her team — one of several expected to contend for the Madison County title this year — was not ready.
The tone was set early as the Arabians jumped out to a 7-1 lead to start the first set, and there were four points off Argyll errors during that time.
“Before we even stepped on the court, we knew our warm-up was terrible,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “We noticed that before we started. We acknowledged that. We talked about our serve reception, our passing, out-of-system balls, and we knew they had some pretty good attackers. We were prepared for that, but we can’t be prepared for that and not have good passes off serve reception.”
Those attackers from the team wearing green seemed to come from every angle.
Sophomore Hannah Grile had eight kills, junior Gabby Ennis had six and freshman Mikala Ross added five in support of Avery Ross. Junior setter Olivia Wright, attempting to fill the shoes of three-year starter Aubree Dwiggins, has settled into the role and had a big night with 29 assists, three kills, two blocks and four aces.
While Dwiggins chose not to play volleyball collegiately, she easily could have joined Ally Hall, Gracie King and Averi Lanman in doing so.
The chemistry is developing, and Wright is becoming more confident in finding her hitters.
“It’s been good. I think we’re all connecting really well,” Avery Ross said. “I think she’s really smart in who she is setting to.”
Tori Hiatt led the Argylls with three kills and an assist, and Emma Brummet added two kills and two aces.
The Arabians won the junior varsity match in three sets, 25-22, 24-25, 15-8.
Madison-Grant (0-2) will stay home for its invitational Saturday while Pendleton Heights (2-0) will gear up for a big week ahead, featuring matches against Westfield, Noblesville and Mount Vernon.
